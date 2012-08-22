* AECO up C$0.07 at C$2.15/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 22 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Wednesday, following futures higher on warm forecasts and the possibility that Tropical Storm Isaac could disrupt Gulf of Mexico production. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 7 Canadian cents to average C$2.15 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.10 and C$2.17 a GJ. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be at or above average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be mostly near the seasonal norm through Tuesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.43 billion cubic feet, 189 million cubic feet above TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.47 bcf into the system and a net 119 million cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 10 cents to an average $3.05 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.49 per mmBtu, down 3 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/22/12 8/21/12 Bal. August C$2.18-2.23 C$2.04-2.09 September C$2.09-2.14 C$2.03-2.08 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.80-2.85 C$2.80-2.85 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)