* AECO down C$0.09 at C$2.06/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 23 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Thursday as a bearish storage report pushed
futures lower.
Also, weighing on the market was an increase in short-term
supplies in Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 9 Canadian cents to average C$2.06 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.98 and C$2.09 a GJ.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 47 billion
cubic feet to 3.308 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 38 bcf gain.
In Canada, stock rose last week by 8.6 bcf, or 1.4 percent,
to 638.9 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported.
Canadian storage facilities ended the week 87.1 percent
full. A year earlier they were at 72.2 percent of capacity.
Toronto temperatures are forecast to be average or above
average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern
Alberta temperatures are expected to be mostly above the
seasonal norm through Wednesday.
Toronto is a major consumption area and such weather could
increase gas use for air conditioning.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.52 billion cubic
feet, 284 million cubic feet above TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.58 bcf into the system and a net 168
million cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to an average $3.08 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.46 per mmBtu, down 3
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 8/23/12 8/22/12
Bal. August C$2.01-2.06 C$2.18-2.23
September C$2.08-2.13 C$2.09-2.14
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.80-2.85 C$2.80-2.85
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)