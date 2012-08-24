* AECO down C$0.05 at C$2.01/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 24 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Friday on weaker futures and rising short-term supply in Alberta Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 5 Canadian cents to average C$2.01 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.93 and C$2.04 a GJ. Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast to be at or above average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be a mix of above and below average through Thursday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.66 billion cubic feet, 421 million cubic feet above TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.72 bcf into the system and a net 271 million cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to an average $3.06 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.48 per mmBtu, up 2 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/24/12 8/23/12 Bal. August C$1.93-1.98 C$2.01-2.06 September C$2.07-2.12 C$2.08-2.13 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.76-2.81 C$2.80-2.85 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)