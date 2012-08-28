* AECO unchanged at C$1.93/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 28 Canadian spot natural gas prices were unchanged on Monday as the market weighed Hurricane Isaac's potential impact on U.S. Gulf production with summer demand heading into its last few weeks against a backdrop of high inventories. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta was flat at an average C$1.93 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.92 and C$1.95 a GJ. Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast to be above average for the next six days, though get closer to seasonal by Sunday and Monday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected be below average through Saturday, then warm up for the following two days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.17 billion cubic feet, 65 mmcf under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.6 bcf into the system and a net 354 million cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dipped 6 cents from Friday to average $2.93 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.60 per mmBtu, up 4 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/28/12 8/27/12 Bal. August C$1.87-1.92 C$1.87-1.92 September C$1.90-1.95 C$1.94-1.99 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.63-2.68 C$2.70-2.75 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)