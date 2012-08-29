* AECO up C$0.05 at C$1.98/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 29 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Wednesday as forecasters called for some hot weather in the East in the coming days, fueling demand. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta climbed 5 Canadian cents to average C$1.98 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.93 and C$2.05 a GJ. Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast to be above average for the next six days, climbing to 33 C (91 F) on Friday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected be a degree or two on either side of seasonal through Tuesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.16 billion cubic feet, 75 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system and a net 270 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $2.87 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.58 per mmBtu, down 2 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/29/12 8/28/12 Bal. August C$1.96-2.01 C$1.87-1.92 September C$1.94-1.99 C$1.90-1.95 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.69-2.74 C$2.63-2.68 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)