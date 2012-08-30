* AECO up C$0.16 at C$2.13/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 30 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Thursday as above-average temperatures and tight short-term supplies overshadowed a larger-than-expected weekly U.S. inventory build. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta jumped 16 Canadian cents to average C$2.13 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.10 and C$2.21 a GJ. Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast to be above average for the next six days, climbing to 33 C (91 F) on Friday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected be a degree or two on either side of seasonal through Wednesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States rose by 66 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 61 bcf. Canadian storage volumes rose 1.9 percent to 650.9 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 89.2 percent full on average, compared with 74.7 percent full 12 months earlier. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.8 billion cubic feet, 434 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.48 bcf into the system and a net 130 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents to average $2.91 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.55 per mmBtu, down 3 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/30/12 8/29/12 September C$2.06-2.11 C$1.94-1.99 October C$2.16-2.21 n/a Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.69-2.74 C$2.69-2.74 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)