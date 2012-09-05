* AECO unchanged at C$2.16/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 5 Canadian spot natural gas prices were flat on Wednesday as tight short-term supply in Alberta offset cooler weather in eastern markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta was unchanged at an average C$2.16 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.14 and C$2.18 a GJ. Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast to be above average for the next two days and then cool to a few degrees below the norm for four days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to run a few degrees on either side of seasonal through Tuesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.57 billion cubic feet, 667 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack, the company said on Wednesday. Producers delivered 9.49 bcf into the system and a net 347 mmcf was placed into storage facilities in the province. Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 2 cents to average $3.20 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.61 per mmBtu, up 2 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/5/12 9/4/12 bal. September C$2.13-2.18 C$2.12-2.17 October C$2.21-2.26 C$2.24-2.29 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.78-2.83 C$2.75-2.80 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Carol Bishopric)