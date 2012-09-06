* AECO down C$0.02 at C$2.14/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 6 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell despite a smaller-than-expected U.S. storage
build on Thursday as forecasters called for moderating
temperatures in the coming days, reducing demand.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
dipped 2 Canadian cents to average C$2.14 a gigajoule. Deals
were done between C$2.13 and C$2.17 a GJ.
Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast to cool to below seasonal on the weekend, then climb to
a few degrees warmer than average by the middle of next week,
Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are
expected to be above average through the weekend, then fall to
below normal.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
in the United States rose by 28 billion cubic feet last week,
compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 36
bcf.
Canadian storage volumes rose 1.7 percent to 662.1 bcf.
Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 90.8
percent full on average, compared with 78.4 percent full 12
months earlier.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.4 billion cubic
feet, 797 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.48 bcf into the system
and a net 196 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the
province.
Export prices also fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, slipped 3 cents to average $3.17 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.56 per mmBtu, down 5
cents.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 9/6/12 9/5/12
bal. September C$2.14-2.19 C$2.13-2.18
October C$2.19-2.24 C$2.21-2.26
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.74-2.79 C$2.78-2.83
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)