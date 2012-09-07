* AECO down C$0.17 at C$1.97/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Friday on moderate forecasts for eastern
markets and low weekend demand.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
dropped 17 Canadian cents to average C$1.97 a gigajoule. Deals
were done between C$1.92 and C$2.03 a GJ.
Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast to cool to below seasonal until Tuesday, then climb to
a few degrees warmer than average for the next three days,
Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are
expected to be above average through the weekend, then fall to
below normal.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.4 billion cubic
feet, 858 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.48 bcf into the system
and a net 167 mmcf was placed into storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices also fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, slipped 14 cents to average $3.03 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.30 per mmBtu, down 26
cents.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 9/7/12 9/6/12
bal. September C$2.00-2.05 C$2.14-2.19
October C$2.09-2.14 C$2.19-2.24
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.64-2.69 C$2.74-2.79
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)