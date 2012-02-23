* NYMEX futures mostly lose despite larger-than-expected stock draw

* Moderate U.S. weather forecasts pressure prices

* Record-high production, storage also weigh on sentiment

* Recent gas rig count declines, producer cuts limit downside

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Releads, updates with closing prices, adds quote)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Feb 23 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures reversed course and ended slightly lower on Thursday, as mild weather forecasts into early March and record high supplies easily outweighed government data showing a weekly inventory draw above market expectations.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 166 billion cubic feet to 2.595 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 158-bcf decline.

"With winter winding down, today's mildly bullish natgas inventory report was discounted immediately after its release as participants seemed to quickly focus on the bigger picture ... the oversupply is not going anyplace quick," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report.

Chirichella noted that inventories were likely to end the heating season at an all-time high.

The front-month March gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expires on Monday, finished 2.2 cents lower at $2.621 per million British thermal units after sliding to an intraday low of $2.565 after the EIA report.

Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), the front month was trading in the $2.67 area.

Deferred months held better, with most 2013-2015 contracts ending up slightly. The relative strength in the forward curve likely reflects expectations for more producer discipline and some demand growth from an improving economy.

The slightly larger-than-expected decline may have been due to utilities cycling extra gas out of storage to meet turnover requirements before the end of the heating season, traders said.

The weekly draw trimmed the surplus to last year by 64 bcf to 753 bcf, or 41 percent, and cut the excess to the five-year average by 21 bcf, reducing the total to 744 bcf, or 40 percent.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )

But despite the slightly supportive drop, traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time and are likely to end winter at an all-time high, particularly with no extreme cold on the horizon.

That could push prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit in late January.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly remain above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs, at times, topping 50 Fahrenheit (10 Celsius).

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 80 bcf to 100 bcf versus last year's adjusted drop of 85 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf.

One of the mildest winters on record has slowed average storage draws by about 510 bcf, or 29 percent, and left a huge inventory cushion that could cap price gains this year.

Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners to pull more than 2 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.3 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 37 percent drop.

A Reuters end-winter inventory poll last week showed analysts expected stocks to finish the season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

Most traders remain skeptical of any upside without much-colder late-winter weather to kick up heating demand or more producer cuts to trim record output.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

WHEN WILL PRODUCTION SLOW?

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas count slid to its lowest level since October 2009. It was the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

(Drilling rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Chesapeake Energy, the nation's second largest gas producer, reported Tuesday that it had curtailed about 1 bcf per day of natural gas production.

But in the earnings report, the company said it expects 2012 net natural gas production to average 2.65 bcf per day, down only 100 million cfd, or 4 percent, from 2011.

On Friday, Encana, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said it would immediately shut in 250 mmcfd of North American dry gas output and plans to reduce production by up to 600 mmcfd by the end of the year.

Many traders remain skeptical of announced production cuts, noting planned reductions so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcfd, or more than 4 percent.

They note that the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

While low gas price could attract more demand from utilities and industry, most analysts agree it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts.

Most do not see any major slowdown in gas output until late this year, noting the recent slowdown in drilling has not yet been reflected in pipeline flows. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)