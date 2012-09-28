NEW YORK, Sept 28 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed nearly 19 percent in September, as above average nuclear plant outages underpinned gas usage and traders focused ahead to the peak-demand winter heating season.

NYMEX front-month gas settled Friday at $3.32 per million British thermal units, up 2.3 cents or 0.7 percent on the day and 52.1 cents higher than the $2.799 settlement on Aug. 31. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Alden Bentley)