NEW YORK Oct 31 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed more than 11 percent in October, backed by hints of cold this month that triggered some early heating demand.

NYMEX front-month gas settled on Wednesday at $3.692 per million British thermal units, up just 0.1 cent on the day but 37.2 cents above the $3.32 settlement on Sept. 28. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)