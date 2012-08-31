NEW YORK Aug 31 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid nearly 13 percent in August, pressured by moderating temperatures this month that slowed demand for air conditioning following record heat in July.

NYMEX front-month gas settled Friday at $2.799 per million British thermal units, up 5.1 cents or 1.9 percent on the day but down 41 cents from the $3.209 settlement on July 31. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)