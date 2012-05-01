* Benchmark prices well above recent 10-year low

* Milder spring weather in most long-term outlooks

* Gas futures jump for third straight day

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. spot natural gas prices soared on Tuesday for a second straight day, with traders attributing most of the rise on follow through and to a third straight day of gains in the gas futures market, as well as some storage buying.

Recent talk of more supply cuts by producers lifted prices in recent days despite fairly mild spring weather and ongoing concerns over record-high supplies.

Most traders said the market likely bottomed out after both cash and futures tumbled to 10-year lows in April before ending the month up 5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Gas for Wednesday delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 19 cents, or more than 9 percent, on average to $2.29 per million British thermal units, after rising 5 cents on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday.

Late trades also firmed to about 7 cents under the front-month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Monday at about a 12-cent discount.

Two week's ago Hub cash gas fell to $1.82, its lowest price since December 2001, Reuters data showed.

But Hub cash prices are still down more than $2.60, or 53 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year.

Tuesday's average also remained well below the year-ago price of $4.60.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late up 7.3 cents, or about 3 percent, to $2.358, after also sliding recently to a 10-year spot chart low of $1.902.

In major consuming markets, gas for delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 also rose 19 cents, or 8 percent, on average to $2.53, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 19 cents higher on the day at $2.32.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the low-70s to low-80s Fahrenheit for the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal readings in the Southeast and Northwest, below-normal readings in the Southwest and mostly normal readings for the remainder of the nation.

STORAGE STILL A HUGE WEIGHT ON PRICES

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion.

But the report also showed an 11 bcf downward revision in the previous week's inventory data, most of which occurred in the producing region.

Traders said the revision was a supportive surprise, but noted that inventories still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 52 percent above last year's levels and more than 55 percent above the five-year average level.

Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and again pressures prices this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 20 bcf to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf.

PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS

The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding 18 to 613, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations.

In addition, the EIA on Monday said gas production in February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations that the oversupplied market might finally tighten.

Royal Dutch Shell's CFO last week said the company would be switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" natural gas. As a result, Shell's natural gas production was expected to be lower year-on-year in 2012, but higher in 2013.

Also last week, Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 23,900 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Tuesday, down from about 32,600 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of about 23,000 MW.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

05/01/12 04/30/12 Henry Hub 2.29 2.10 New York citygate 2.53 2.34 Chicago citygate 2.32 2.13 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.17 2.00 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.23 2.06 Southern California border 2.30 2.20 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.28 2.10 Waha (West Texas) 2.31 2.11 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.33 2.16 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.33 2.16

