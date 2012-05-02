* Benchmark prices well above recent 10-year low

* Milder spring weather in most long-term outlooks

* Gas futures sink 5 percent after 3 straight gains

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, May 2 Most U.S. spot natural gas prices rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, boosted by continued follow through to recent gains in gas futures, active storage buying and talk of more supply cuts.

But with gas futures giving back some of their recent gains on Wednesday and mild spring weather on tap, most traders expect limited upside, especially with inventories brimming with supply.

In addition, prices in the western U.S. showed mostly losses on the day.

Gas for Thursday delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 2 cents on average to $2.31 per million British thermal units, after jumping 19 cents, or more than 9 percent, on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday.

Late trades also firmed to about 5 cents under the front-month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Tuesday at about a 7-cent discount.

Two weeks ago, Hub cash gas fell to $1.82, its lowest price since December 2001, Reuters data showed.

But Hub cash prices are still down more than $2.60, or 53 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year.

Wednesday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03, but well below the year-ago price of $4.60.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract fell 11.8 cents, or nearly 5 percent, to finish at $2.253, after also sliding recently to a 10-year spot chart low of $1.902.

Gas futures sank immediately following news that legendary natural gas trader and hedge fund manager John Arnold would close his Centaurus Energy master fund, extending earlier losses amid moderating weather forecasts and profit taking after a 16 percent run up in the prior three sessions.

In major consuming markets, gas for delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 5 cents on average to $2.58, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was flat on the day at $2.32.

Gas at the Southern California border NG-P-CAL slid 4 cents to $2.26, while West Texas prices showed anywhere from 2 to 7-cent drops on the day.

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

Temperatures in New York and Chicago, both key gas-consuming cities, were seen mostly in the low-70s to low-80s Fahrenheit for the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings in the Southeast and Northwest, below-normal readings in the Southwest and Northeast and normal readings for much of the mid-Continent.

STORAGE STILL A HUGE WEIGHT ON PRICES

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion.

But the report also showed an 11 bcf downward revision in the previous week's inventory data, most of which occurred in the producing region.

Traders said the revision was a supportive surprise, but noted that inventories still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 52 percent above last year's levels and more than 55 percent above the five-year average level.

Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and again pressures prices this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market.

Injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 20 bcf to 42 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data will show a build of about 31 bcf when it is released early Thursday, a Reuters poll showed.

Stocks rose an adjusted 60 bcf in the same week last year, and on average over the past five years have gained 79 bcf that week.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.

PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS

The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding 18 to 613, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations.

In addition, the EIA on Monday said gas production in February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations that the oversupplied market might finally tighten.

Last week, Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 22,900 megawatts, or 23 percent, on Wednesday, down from about 32,800 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of about 22,300 MW.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

05/02/12 05/01/12 Henry Hub 2.31 2.29 New York citygate 2.58 2.53 Chicago citygate 2.32 2.32 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.16 2.17 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.24 2.23 Southern California border 2.26 2.30 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.26 2.28 Waha (West Texas) 2.29 2.31 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.35 2.33 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.35 2.33

