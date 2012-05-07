* Benchmark prices well above recent 10-year low

* Warm weather on tap for much of nation this week

* Gas futures rise more than 2 percent on warmer forecast

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. spot natural gas prices traded mixed for a second straight session Monday, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana flat on the day despite the return of weekday industrial demand and some warm weather on tap for much of the nation this week.

While many prices showed gains along with stronger gas futures, warmer weather that should boost cooling loads and recent talk of more supply cuts and coal to gas switching, prices in the eastern U.S. edged mostly lower on the day.

Gas for Tuesday delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH was flat on the day at $2.30 per million British thermal units, after rising 1 cent on Friday for gas delivered through Monday.

Hub cash gas gained 12 percent last week, remaining well above the recent $1.82 low from late April, its lowest price since December 2001, Reuters data showed.

But late trades eased to about 3 cents under the front-month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Friday at just a 1-cent discount.

Hub cash prices are also still down more than $2.60, or 53 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year.

Monday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03, but well below the year-ago price of $4.24.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late up about 5 cents at $2.327, well above its recent 10-year spot chart low of $1.902 from late April.

In major consuming markets, gas for delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 2 cents on average to $2.41, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 3 cents higher on the day at $2.33.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the low-60s to low-70s Fahrenheit for the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for about the western half of the nation and mostly below-normal readings in the East.

STORAGE STILL A WEIGHT ON PRICES

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, but remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 48 percent above last year's levels and nearly 50 percent above the five-year level.

While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could pressure prices to new lows this year.

Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into the over-supplied market.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 65 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, 10.5 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.

IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?

The EIA's recent short-term energy outlook also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding seven to 606, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations.

In addition, the EIA last week said gas production in February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations that the market might finally tighten.

Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 23,500 megawatts, or 23 percent, on Monday, down from about 31,500 MW out a year but up from the five-year outage rate of about 21,500 MW.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

05/07/12 05/04/12 Henry Hub 2.30 2.30 New York citygate 2.41 2.43 Chicago citygate 2.33 2.30 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.19 2.12 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.28 2.20 Southern California border 2.26 2.24 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.25 2.25 Waha (West Texas) 2.26 2.26 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.30 2.30 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.30 2.31

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)