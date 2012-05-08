* Benchmark prices still well above recent 10-year low

* Warm weather this week to moderate next week

* Gas futures edge lower also on milder forecasts

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. spot natural gas prices fell across the U.S. on Tuesday, pressured by moderating weather forecasts that should lead to decreased cooling demand.

In addition, weaker gas futures added more weight to the downside despite recent talk of more supply cuts and coal to gas switching that has led to some below-average inventory injections.

Gas for Wednesday delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 3 cents on average to $2.27 per million British thermal units, after remaining flat on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday.

Hub cash gas gained 12 percent last week, with prices remaining well above the recent $1.82 low from late April, its lowest mark since December 2001, Reuters data showed.

Late trades eased to about 6 cents under the front-month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange , from deals done late Monday at a 3-cent discount.

Hub cash prices are still down more than $2.60, or 54 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year.

Tuesday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03, but well below the year-ago price of $4.28.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late down about 3 cents at $2.307, but also still well above their recent 10-year low of $1.902 from late April.

In major consuming markets, gas for delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 4 cents on average to $2.37, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2 cents lower on the day at $2.31.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the mid-60s to low-70s Fahrenheit for the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above-normal readings for about the western half of the nation and mostly normal or below-normal readings in the East.

STORAGE STILL A WEIGHT ON PRICES

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, but remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 48 percent above last year's levels and nearly 50 percent above the five-year level.

While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could pressure prices to new lows this year.

Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into the over-supplied market.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 55 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, 10.5 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed gas inventories should end the season at an average 4.109 tcf, above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.

IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?

The EIA in Tuesday's short-term energy outlook trimmed its estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised its expectations for demand gains.

Also last week the gas-directed rig count fell to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding seven to 606, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations.

Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 21,700 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Tuesday, down from about 29,800 MW out a year ago, but up from the five-year outage rate of about 20,700 MW.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

05/08/12 05/07/12 Henry Hub 2.27 2.30 New York citygate 2.37 2.41 Chicago citygate 2.31 2.33 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.16 2.19 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.22 2.28 Southern California border 2.24 2.26 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.21 2.25 Waha (West Texas) 2.19 2.26 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.27 2.30 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.27 2.30

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

