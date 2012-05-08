* Benchmark prices still well above recent 10-year low
* Warm weather this week to moderate next week
* Gas futures edge lower also on milder forecasts
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. spot natural gas prices
fell across the U.S. on Tuesday, pressured by moderating weather
forecasts that should lead to decreased cooling demand.
In addition, weaker gas futures added more weight to the
downside despite recent talk of more supply cuts and coal to gas
switching that has led to some below-average inventory
injections.
Gas for Wednesday delivery at the nation's benchmark supply
point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 3 cents on average
to $2.27 per million British thermal units, after remaining flat
on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday.
Hub cash gas gained 12 percent last week, with prices
remaining well above the recent $1.82 low from late April, its
lowest mark since December 2001, Reuters data showed.
Late trades eased to about 6 cents under the front-month
June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange
, from deals done late Monday at a 3-cent discount.
Hub cash prices are still down more than $2.60, or 54
percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June
heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and
have failed to break above $3 this year.
Tuesday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03,
but well below the year-ago price of $4.28.
On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late down about 3
cents at $2.307, but also still well above their recent 10-year
low of $1.902 from late April.
In major consuming markets, gas for delivery on the Transco
pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 4 cents on
average to $2.37, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2 cents lower
on the day at $2.31.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
mostly in the mid-60s to low-70s Fahrenheit for the next five
days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday again called for above-normal readings for about the
western half of the nation and mostly normal or below-normal
readings in the East.
STORAGE STILL A WEIGHT ON PRICES
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, but remain at record highs
for this time of year, standing 48 percent above last year's
levels and nearly 50 percent above the five-year level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5
percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market
was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could
pressure prices to new lows this year.
Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices
lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure
prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force
more gas into the over-supplied market.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 25 bcf to 55 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, 10.5 percent
over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed gas inventories should end
the season at an average 4.109 tcf, above last year's all-time
high of 3.852 tcf.
IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?
The EIA in Tuesday's short-term energy outlook trimmed its
estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised
its expectations for demand gains.
Also last week the gas-directed rig count fell to the lowest
level in 10 years, sliding seven to 606, as low prices continue
to force producers to slow dry gas operations.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised
expectations about more gas supply cuts.
Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this
year.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
21,700 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Tuesday, down from about
29,800 MW out a year ago, but up from the five-year outage rate
of about 20,700 MW.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
05/08/12 05/07/12
Henry Hub 2.27 2.30
New York citygate 2.37 2.41
Chicago citygate 2.31 2.33
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.16 2.19
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.22 2.28
Southern California border 2.24 2.26
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.21 2.25
Waha (West Texas) 2.19 2.26
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.27 2.30
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.27 2.30
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
RELATED LINKS
- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>
- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........
- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......
- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....
- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>
- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)