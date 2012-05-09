* Estimates for light storage build prop up prices

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. spot Henry Hub natural gas prices on Wednesday climbed to their highest since early March as tighter spread between supply and demand offset the milder temperatures this week that has slowed weather-related loads.

Traders noted record high gas production finally seemed to be slowing, while demand was picking up as utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

"Cash has been stronger than people expected, probably because of all the switching from coal to gas, but differentials to the screen were weaker today," a Texas-based trader said.

Gas for Thursday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, climbed 9 cents to $2.36 per million British thermal units, its highest in more than two months.

But late morning differentials to futures weakened sharply to about 14 cents under NYMEX from a 6-cent discount on Tuesday. It was the weakest differential in a month.

The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of $2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.28 and the $4.08 mean on about the same day in 2010.

In major consumer markets, day-ahead gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 was up 9 cents to $2.46 despite the mild Thursday outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 7 cents higher at $2.38.

Extended forecasts have turned a bit warmer for the upper Midwest and Northeast, but traders said readings in the 70s and low-80s Fahrenheit were not likely to generate much load.

PRODUCTION SLOWS, BUT NOT BY MUCH

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slightly trimmed its estimate for marketed gas production growth in 2012 but still sees output at a record high 69.14 billion cubic feet per day.

The agency significantly raised its estimate for 2012 gas consumption, expecting demand to climb by more than 5 percent, which should help tighten a loose gas market. EIA said the gain should mostly be driven by a 21 percent jump in electric demand as utilities use more of the cheaper fuel to generate power.

EIA data last week showed gross gas production in February fell slightly from January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might finally have peaked and be poised to slow.

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is off 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has also raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

Low prices have prompted several producers to say they will cut spending on dry gas drilling or shut some output, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows.

STORAGE BUILDS SLOW

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in three of the last four weeks and are likely to underperform again on Thursday even as moderate spring temperatures this week slowed overall gas usage.

EIA storage data on Thursday is expected to show domestic gas inventories rose last week by 34 bcf, well below builds seen last year and in the five-year average, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday.

A build at the Reuters poll estimate would further trim the inventory surplus, which has dropped about 5 percent from the late March highs, but it would still leave stocks about 800 bcf, or 45 percent, above both last year and the five-year average. Storage remains at record highs for this time of year.

Despite recent price gains, there are still concerns that the huge storage overhang will force prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and in the summer when storage caverns become full and force more gas onto the market.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, in line with a government estimate for peak capacity.

But lagging storage builds have raised expectations that excess supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the 190 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, the front-month gas futures contract ended up 7.2 cents, or 3 percent, at $2.465 after climbing to a two-month high of $2.509 at midday.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

05/09/12 05/08/12 Henry Hub 2.36 2.27 New York city gate 2.46 2.37 Chicago city gate 2.38 2.31 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.22 2.16 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.30 2.22 Southern California Border 2.45 2.24 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.29 2.21 Waha (West Texas) 2.29 2.19 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.38 2.27 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.38 2.27

