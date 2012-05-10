* Benchmark prices still well above recent 10-year low

* Mild weather on tap this week, next week

* Gas futures seesaw, mostly higher on light EIA build

* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. spot natural gas prices traded flat to higher Thursday as mainly stronger gas futures and a light weekly inventory build lifted prices despite mild spring weather in much of the nation.

Gas for Friday delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana was flat on the day at a more than two-month high of $2.36 per million British thermal units, after climbing 9 cents on Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday.

Hub cash gas remained well above the recent $1.82 low from late April, its lowest mark since December 2001, Reuters data showed.

Late trades were done at about a 13 cent discount to the front month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from deals done late Wednesday at a 14-cent discount.

But Hub prices are still down nearly $2.60, or 52 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year.

Thursday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03, but well below the year-ago price of $4.19.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late up about 2 cents at $2.48, after climbing to a two-month high of $2.509 this week, also well above its recent 10-year low of $1.902 from late April.

In major consuming markets, gas for delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 was also flat on the day at $2.46, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was steady at $2.38.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the low-60s to high-70s Fahrenheit for the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal readings for most of the nation, stretching across the West and northern-tier states, and below-normal readings across Texas and the South.

STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS

Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet, below Reuters poll estimates for a 34 bcf build and well below the five-year average build of 84 bcf for that week.

It was the fourth time in five weeks the weekly storage injection fell below average as the supply-demand balance tightens amid signs of record production finally slowing and demand picking up as utilities switch from coal to gas to generate power.

But stocks still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 44 percent above last year's levels and nearly 45 percent above the five-year level.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 52 to 79 bcf, well below last year's adjusted build of 86 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 91 bcf.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, well above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.

IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?

The EIA in Tuesday's short-term energy outlook trimmed its estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised its expectations for demand gains.

Also last week the gas-directed rig count fell to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding seven to 606, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations.

Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 21,400 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Thursday, down from about 27,700 MW out a year ago, but up from the five-year outage rate of about 19,600 MW.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

05/10/12 05/09/12 Henry Hub 2.36 2.36 New York citygate 2.46 2.46 Chicago citygate 2.38 2.38 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.23 2.22 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.29 2.30 Southern California border 2.51 2.45 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.34 2.29 Waha (West Texas) 2.28 2.29 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.37 2.38 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.38 2.38

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

