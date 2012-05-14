* Benchmark prices still well above recent 10-year low

* Warm weather on tap this week, next week for much of nation

* Gas futures slip from Friday's two-month high

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose Monday, lifted by the return of weekday industrial demand and some warmer weather on tap for most of the nation this week.

Traders also said cash was strong in the face of a tightening supply and demand balance, including four out of five weekly inventory reports that have come in below average, and showed gains despite weaker gas futures.

Gas for Tuesday delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point, Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana, rose 4 cents on average to a 10-week high of $2.41 per million British thermal units, after gaining 1 cent on Friday for gas delivered through Monday.

Hub cash gained 3 percent last week, and is up 15 percent so far this month. Prices remained well above the recent $1.82 low from late April, its lowest mark since December 2001, Reuters data showed.

Early trades were done at about 6 cents under the front month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange , little changed from deals done late Friday at a 5-cent discount.

But Hub prices are still down more than $2.50, or 51 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year.

Monday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03, but well below the year-ago price of $4.09.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract slid 7.8 cents, or about 3 percent, to finish at $2.431, after climbing Friday to a two-month high of $2.531. Futures also remained well above their recent 10-year low of $1.902 from late April.

In major consuming markets, gas for delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 10 cents on average to $2.53, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 6 cents higher on the day $2.43.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the high-60s to 80 degrees Fahrenheit for the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for nearly the entire nation, with below-normal readings only in Florida.

STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet.

It was the fourth time in five weeks that weekly builds have fallen below average. Many traders said it was a further sign of the market tightening, with record production finally showing signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities switched from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

But stocks still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 44 percent above last year's levels and nearly 45 percent above the five-year level.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 46 to 68 bcf, well below last year's adjusted build of 86 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 91 bcf.

A Reuters poll last week showed industry analysts expect storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, well above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.

IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?

The EIA in last week's short-term energy outlook trimmed its estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised its expectations for demand gains.

Also the gas-directed rig count fell Friday to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding eight to 598, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations.

Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,900 megawatts, or 17 percent, on Monday, down from about 24,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 17,200 MW.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

05/14/12 05/11/12 Henry Hub 2.41 2.37 New York citygate 2.53 2.43 Chicago citygate 2.43 2.37 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.28 2.23 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.36 2.29 Southern California border 2.58 2.53 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.37 2.33 Waha (West Texas) 2.36 2.30 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.40 2.36 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.40 2.36

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

