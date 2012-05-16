* Benchmark prices well above recent 10-year low

* Warm weather on tap this week, next week for much of nation

* Gas futures rise more than 4 percent, at 2-1/2 month high

* Coming Up: EIA gas storage data Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose across the nation on Wednesday, most for a third straight day, as warmer weather in consuming regions, recent signs of a tightening supply and demand balance, and much stronger futures all added support.

Four of the past five weekly inventory builds have come in below average, and traders expected another light build on Thursday when weekly data come out, raising expectations that record supplies can be trimmed over the summer.

In addition, a steep drop in dry gas drilling and production cuts by several producers have finally started to slow the record pace of drilling.

Gas for delivery Thursday at the nation's benchmark supply point, Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 12 cents, or 5 percent, on average to a 3-1/2 month high of $2.50 per million British thermal units, after being one of the few prices to slide on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday.

Hub cash gained 3 percent last week, and is up 19 percent so far this month. Prices remained well above the recent $1.82 low from late April, its cheapest price since December 2001, Reuters data showed.

Late trades were done at about a 4-cent discount to the front month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from deals done late Tuesday at a 3-cent discount.

But Hub prices are still down more than $2.40, or 49 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year.

Wednesday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.21.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late up about 12 cents, or more than 4 percent, at a 2-1/2 month high of $2.619. Futures also remained well above their recent 10-year low of $1.902 from late April.

In major consuming markets, gas for delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 11 cents, or 4 percent, to $2.64, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 13 cents higher on the day at $2.57.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the low-70s to the low-80s Fahrenheit for the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation, with normal readings in the Southeast, parts of the Northwest and much of Texas, with below-normal readings in Florida.

STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet.

It was the fourth time in five weeks weekly builds have fallen below average. Many traders said it was a further sign of the market tightening, with record production finally showing signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities switched from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

But stocks still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 44 percent above last year's levels and nearly 45 percent above the five-year level.

Injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 44 to 65 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data will show a build of about 55 bcf when it is released early Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Last year stocks rose an adjusted 86 bcf that week and the five-year average increase for that week is 91 bcf.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf.

IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?

The EIA in last week's short-term energy outlook trimmed its estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised its expectations for demand gains.

Also the gas-directed rig count fell Friday to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding eight to 598, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations.

Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,300 megawatts, or 16 percent, on Wednesday, down from about 25,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 17,400 MW.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

05/16/12 05/15/12 Henry Hub 2.50 2.38 New York citygate 2.64 2.53 Chicago citygate 2.57 2.44 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.42 2.29 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.50 2.39 Southern California border 2.63 2.52 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.49 2.37 Waha (West Texas) 2.49 2.34 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.55 2.40 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.53 2.41

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

