* Warmer extended forecasts lift prospects for demand

* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten balance

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. spot Henry Hub natural gas prices rose Thursday to a three-month high as tighter supply and demand fundamentals and warmer late-month weather forecasts drove the benchmark price point up for a second straight session.

Gas for Friday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, jumped 10 cents to $2.60 per million British thermal units, its highest since Feb. 24.

Early morning differentials to futures were little changed from Wednesday at about 4 cents under NYMEX.

The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of $2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.25 and the $4.34 mean on about the same day in 2010.

In major consumer markets, day-ahead prices on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 gained 7 cents to $2.71 despite the mild Friday outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 1 cent higher at $2.58.

Traders noted the supply/demand balance for gas has tightened this year, with production cuts by producers slowing record output, while demand has picked up as electric utilities switched to gas from more expensive coal to generate power.

Analysts estimate that fuel switching has boosted gas-fired power demand by as much as 7 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 35 percent versus the same time last year.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to average slightly above normal for the next week, then turn even warmer later in the month which could stir more air conditioning demand.

RECORD INVENTORIES

Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.

While the build was above expectations and viewed as slightly bearish - the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 55 bcf gain - traders noted it was still well below average for this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.

The surplus to last year is down 13 percent from its late March peak, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time, stirring concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks, but traders said more light builds will be needed to trim the overhang in supplies to more manageable levels in the 185 days left before winter withdrawals begin.

The storage surplus versus year-ago will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity before next winter. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 70 to 97 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.

PRODUCTION, ALSO NEEDS TRIMMING

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is still flowing at near record highs.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell to another 10-year low.

Since peaking at 936 in October, the 36 percent drop in dry gas drilling has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the record flood of supplies.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, jumped to an all-time high.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures ended down 2.4 cents at $2.594 per mmBtu, pressured by bearish weekly inventory data and some profit taking after recent strong gains.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

05/17/12 05/16/12 Henry Hub 2.60 2.50 New York city gate 2.71 2.64 Chicago city gate 2.58 2.57 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.46 2.42 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.49 2.50 Southern California Border 2.67 2.63 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.53 2.49 Waha (West Texas) 2.55 2.49 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.61 2.55 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.59 2.53

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

RELATED LINKS

- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>

- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........

- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>

- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......

- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....

- North American Power Transmission Table .....

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-

- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>

- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)