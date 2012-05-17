* Warmer extended forecasts lift prospects for demand
* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten balance
* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. spot Henry Hub natural gas
prices rose Thursday to a three-month high as tighter supply and
demand fundamentals and warmer late-month weather forecasts
drove the benchmark price point up for a second straight
session.
Gas for Friday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply
point in Louisiana, jumped 10 cents to $2.60 per million British
thermal units, its highest since Feb. 24.
Early morning differentials to futures were little changed
from Wednesday at about 4 cents under NYMEX.
The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of
$2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.25 and the $4.34
mean on about the same day in 2010.
In major consumer markets, day-ahead prices on Transco
pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 gained 7 cents to
$2.71 despite the mild Friday outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 1
cent higher at $2.58.
Traders noted the supply/demand balance for gas has
tightened this year, with production cuts by producers slowing
record output, while demand has picked up as electric utilities
switched to gas from more expensive coal to generate power.
Analysts estimate that fuel switching has boosted gas-fired
power demand by as much as 7 billion cubic feet per day, or more
than 35 percent versus the same time last year.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to average slightly above
normal for the next week, then turn even warmer later in the
month which could stir more air conditioning demand.
RECORD INVENTORIES
Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion
cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
While the build was above expectations and viewed as
slightly bearish - the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a
55 bcf gain - traders noted it was still well below average for
this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and
the five-year average.
The surplus to last year is down 13 percent from its late
March peak, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs
for this time, stirring concerns that the storage glut will
drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and
pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of
the last six weeks, but traders said more light builds will be
needed to trim the overhang in supplies to more manageable
levels in the 185 days left before winter withdrawals begin.
The storage surplus versus year-ago will have to be cut by
another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf
estimate of total capacity before next winter. Stocks peaked
last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 70 to 97 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.
PRODUCTION, ALSO NEEDS TRIMMING
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale,
is still flowing at near record highs.
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed
rig count fell to another 10-year low.
Since peaking at 936 in October, the 36 percent drop in dry
gas drilling has raised expectations that producers were finally
getting serious about stemming the record flood of supplies.
But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the
type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, jumped to
an all-time high.
The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas
futures ended down 2.4 cents at $2.594 per mmBtu,
pressured by bearish weekly inventory data and some profit
taking after recent strong gains.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
05/17/12 05/16/12
Henry Hub 2.60 2.50
New York city gate 2.71 2.64
Chicago city gate 2.58 2.57
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.46 2.42
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.49 2.50
Southern California Border 2.67 2.63
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.53 2.49
Waha (West Texas) 2.55 2.49
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.61 2.55
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.59 2.53
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
RELATED LINKS
- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>
- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........
- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>
- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......
- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....
- North American Power Transmission Table .....
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-
- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>
- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:>
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)