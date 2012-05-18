* Cash prices slip on lighter weekend demand

* Tennessee Marcellus price point briefly trades below $1

* Warmer extended forecasts seen lifting demand next week

* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten balance

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. spot Henry Hub natural gas prices slipped on Friday from a three-month high, pressured by typically light weekend demand and moderate Northeast and Midwest weather for the next few days that has also slowed overall loads.

Gas for Saturday-through-Monday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, slipped 4 cents to $2.56 per million British thermal units after hitting a three-month high of $2.60 on Thursday.

Hub differentials to futures weakened sharply to about 10 cents under NYMEX from a 4-cent discount on Thursday.

The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of $2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.15 and the $4.42 mean on the same day in 2010.

In major consumer markets, prices on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 lost 12 cents to $2.59 on the mild weekend outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 4 cents lower at $2.54.

"Weekends are usually pretty rough (on demand) but the weather for the next few days is also pretty mild," a Houston cash trader said.

He noted that mild weekend forecasts for the Northeast drove the Tennessee Zone 4 Marcellus price point on ICE down nearly 70 cents to an average of $1.43, making it the biggest loser of the day. Trades were done as low as 95 cents as prospects for limited demand in the region backed up supplies.

While demand for gas typically slows over the weekend when many schools and businesses close, traders said they expected burns to pick up next week as temperatures climb.

"This (11-15 day) period begins where the prior (6-10 day) period left off, with some additional warm changes to the Midwest and Northeast. The result will be a continuation of an abnormal amount of cooling demand for late May across key regions," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in a report.

Some traders do not expect much downside in prices, noting the supply and demand balance for gas has tightened this year amid signs that record production was finally slowing while demand was picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

Analysts estimate that fuel switching has boosted gas-fired power demand by as much as 7 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 35 percent versus the same time last year.

But some traders noted concerns that prices were reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

PRODUCTION, NEEDS TRIMMING

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is still flowing at near record highs.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count climbed by two this week to 600, but the count is still hovering just above the 10-year low of 598 hit last week.

The 36-percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the record flood of supplies.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high this week, climbing six to 1,193.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

RECORD INVENTORIES

Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.

While the build was above expectations and viewed as slightly bearish - the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 55 bcf gain - traders noted it was still well below average for this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.

The surplus to last year is down 13 percent from its late March peak, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time, stirring concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks, but traders said more light builds will be needed to trim excess supplies to more manageable levels in the 26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

The storage surplus versus year-ago will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity before next winter. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 67 to 88 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.

In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures settled up 14.8 cents, or 5.7 percent, at $2.742 per mmBtu, its highest close in four months. Warmer forecasts for next week and signs that the gas market was tightening backed gains.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

05/18/12 05/17/12 Henry Hub 2.56 2.60 New York city gate 2.59 2.71 Chicago city gate 2.54 2.58 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.38 2.46 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.47 2.49 Southern California Border 2.53 2.67 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.50 2.53 Waha (West Texas) 2.49 2.55 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.53 2.61 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.54 2.59

