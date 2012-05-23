* Northeast and Midwest heat on the way

By Edward McAllister

NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. spot natural gas rose across the board on Wednesday, as warm weather forecast for the Northeast and Midwest consuming regions looked set to boost demand from power companies whose customers should soon be cranking up their air conditioners.

Gas for Thursday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, rose 5 cents to $2.60 per million British thermal units, matching a three-month high for the second time this week.

Hub differentials to futures remained unchanged at about 8 cents under NYMEX.

The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of $2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.27 and the $4.08 mean on the same day in 2010.

In major consumer markets, day-ahead prices on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 6 cents to $2.76 as warmer late-week forecasts lent support. Chicago NG-CHGC was 3 cents higher at $2.62.

Traders said they expected higher temperatures, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest later this week and next week, to boost power demand from homeowners and businesses.

They also noted that the supply-demand balance for gas has tightened this year amid signs that record production was finally slowing while demand was picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

Analysts estimated that fuel switching has boosted gas-fired power demand by as much as 7 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 35 percent versus the same time last year.

But some traders cautioned that prices may be reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

PRODUCTION, STILL HIGH

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is still flowing at near-record highs.

Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less than 1 billion cubic feet per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count was hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600.

The count is down 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October and has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming output.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week, climbing six to 1,193.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays has slowed the overall drop in gas output since those wells still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

INVENTORIES, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS

U.S. natural gas inventories were forecast to have risen 76 billion cubic feet last week, according to a Reuters poll of industry traders and analysts on Wednesday, lower than last year's build of 101 bcf and the five-year average of 97 bcf.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release gas storage data for the week ended May 18 on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

The huge surplus to last year -- at 774 bcf or 41 percent -- is down 13 percent from its late March peak, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time.

There are still concerns that the storage glut could drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks but traders said more light builds will be needed to trim excess surplus to more manageable levels in the 26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

The storage surplus versus a year ago must be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity before next winter. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 67 to 88 bcf, with most in the high-70s. Stocks rose an adjusted 101 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 97 bcf.

In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures settled up 9.8 cents, or 3.8 percent, at $2.707 per mmBtu, backed by warm forecasts at least into early June.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

05/23/12 05/22/12

Henry Hub 2.60 2.55

New York city gate 2.76 2.70

Chicago city gate 2.62 2.59

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.49 2.44

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.52 2.51

Southern California Border 2.63 2.59

Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.56 2.56

Waha (West Texas) 2.57 2.54

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.61 2.56

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.60 2.56

- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by David Gregorio)