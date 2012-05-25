* Cash prices drop ahead of holiday weekend, 1st loss in 3 days

* Milder extended forecasts pressure physical prices

* Tighter supply-demand fundamentals also lend support

* Coming up: CFTC trade data on Friday

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 25 U.S. spot natural gas prices lost ground on Friday for the first time in three days, with Henry Hub falling from a three-month high ahead of typically-light demand during a long holiday weekend.

Gas for Saturday-through-Tuesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, fell 10 cents to $2.56 per million British thermal units after climbing to a three-month high of $2.66 on Thursday.

Hub differentials to futures firmed to 3 cents under NYMEX from a 6-cent discount on Thursday.

The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of $2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.36 and the $4.08 mean on the same day in 2010.

In major consumer markets, prices on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 dropped 7 cents to $2.79, while Chicago NG-CHGC was 13 cents lower at $2.55.

While warm forecasts for the Northeast and Midwest for the long holiday weekend may have limited the downside, traders said the milder weather outlook for later next week raised the chance that demand for air conditioning would soon slow.

NYMEX floor trading will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

The supply-demand balance for gas has tightened this year as record production seemed to slow slightly while demand got a big boost from more electric utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

Analysts estimated that fuel switching has boosted gas-fired power demand by as much as 7 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 35 percent versus the same time last year.

But some traders cautioned that prices recently may have hit levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

PRODUCTION, SLOWING ONLY SLIGHTLY

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is still flowing at near-record highs.

Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six this week to a new 10-year low of 594, eclipsing the previous low of 598 hit two weeks ago.

The near 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

The Baker Hughes report also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell two this week, but the count at 1,191 is hovering just below the all-time high of 1,193 set last week.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 77 billion cubic feet to 2.744 trillion cubic feet.

While the build was in line with market expectations and viewed as neutral -- the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 76 bcf gain -- traders noted it was still well below average for this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.

The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 24 bcf to 750 bcf, or 38 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 20 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 753 bcf, or 38 percent.

The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from late March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time. There are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill up.

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 63 to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf.

In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures settled down 7.9 cents, or 3 percent, at $2.568 per mmBtu, pressured by the milder outlook for late next week.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

05/25/12 05/24/12

Henry Hub 2.56 2.66

New York city gate 2.79 2.86

Chicago city gate 2.55 2.68

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.40 2.55

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.46 2.59

Southern California Border 2.46 2.70

Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.54 2.63

Waha (West Texas) 2.50 2.61

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.57 2.68

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.57 2.68

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

RELATED LINKS

- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>

- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........

- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>

- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......

- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....

- North American Power Transmission Table .....

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-

- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>

- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Carol Bishopric)