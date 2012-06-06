* Key price points gain for third straight session

* Warmer weather expected to boost cooling loads

* Futures prices slip after two straight gains

* Coming Up: EIA gas storage data Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, June 6 Most U.S. spot natural gas prices rose Wednesday for a third straight session after five consecutive losses, boosted by warmer weather that should increase cooling demand.

But prices throughout much of the western U.S. showed losses on the day, with below-normal temperatures expected to keep a lid on most near-term demand.

Gas for Thursday delivery at benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 2 cents on average to $2.41 per million British thermal units, after rising 7 cents on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday.

Hub cash prices hit a three-month high of $2.66 on May 24, but slid nearly 13 percent last week.

Hub cash differentials to futures eased slightly to about 6 cents under the front month July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from a 4-cent discount late Tuesday.

The daily Hub average remained just below the June monthly index of $2.42 and well below the year-ago price of $4.83.

Despite their recent slide, cash prices gained 11 percent in May and remain well above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

In late trade on NYMEX, front-month futures were down about 3 cents at $2.418.

In major consumer markets, gas on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 2 cents on average to $2.54, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was flat on the day at $2.45.

Temperatures in both key gas consuming cities were seen near normal for about the next few days, with the Midwest heating up for the weekend, according to forecaster MDA EarthSat.

Meanwhile, with below or much-below normal readings on the West Coast, prices at the Southern California border NG-P-CAL slid 1 cent on average to $2.61.

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings for much of the nation, with below-normal readings in Florida and the West.

DESPITE LIGHTER BUILDS, STORAGE STILL BLOATED

Weekly gas storage data, while in line with Reuters poll estimates, was well below average for the seventh time in eight weeks.

Data last week from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. natural gas inventories rose 71 billion cubic feet, in line with Reuters estimates for a 70-bcf gain, but well below the year-ago adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 100 bcf.

Total domestic gas inventories rose to 2.815 trillion cubic feet, still 35 percent above last year and also 35 percent above the five-year average.

The surplus to last year has dropped 17 percent from late-March peaks, but stocks remained at record highs for this time of year. There are concerns the glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 480 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf.

Estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 45 bcf to 75 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting weekly data to show a build of about 56 bcf when it is released on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an adjusted 81 bcf for the same week last year, and on average over the past five years have gained 99 bcf that week.

PRODUCTION FALLING FROM RECORD

EIA data last week also showed gas production was finally dropping from January's record high, with two straight monthly declines.

The EIA said U.S. natural gas production fell 0.4 percent in March to 71.76 bcf as producers continued to scale back drilling in the face of low prices. It was a second monthly decline after a revised 1 percent fall in February.

In addition, Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six to a 12-1/2 year low of 588. The 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling -- since peaking at 936 in October -- has stirred talk producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Colorado State University researchers last week raised their forecast for the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season to 13 tropical storms, with five hurricanes and two 'major' hurricanes.

Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,100 megawatts, or 16 percent, on Wednesday, down from about 16,500 MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about 11,200 MW.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

06/06/12 06/05/12

Henry Hub 2.41 2.39

New York city gate 2.54 2.52

Chicago city gate 2.45 2.45

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.34 2.32

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.39 2.39

Southern California Border 2.61 2.62

Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.41 2.40

Waha (West Texas) 2.37 2.39

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.41 2.40

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.41 2.40

