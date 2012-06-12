* Milder weather in consuming regions of the nation

* Hot weather lingers in Texas, parts of South

* Gas futures edge higher after six-week spot low

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. spot natural gas prices slid Tuesday, pressured by milder near-term weather that has curbed demand across much of the nation.

In addition, ongoing concerns over bloated inventories again weighed on prices despite a rebound in gas futures on Tuesday.

Gas for Wednesday delivery at benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 5 cents on average to $2.17 per million British thermal units, after remaining flat on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday.

Hub cash prices have fallen more than 18 percent from their three-month high of $2.66 hit on May 24.

Hub cash differentials to futures eased slightly to about 4 cents under the front month July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from a 3-cent discount late Monday.

The daily Hub average remained below the June monthly index of $2.42 and well below the year-ago price of $4.75. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

Despite the recent slide, cash prices gained 11 percent in May and remain 19 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

NYMEX front-month gas futures rose 1.4 cents to settle at $2.232.

In major consumer markets, gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 fell 3 cents on average to $2.35, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was also 3 cents lower on the day at $2.22.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities and their surrounding regions were seen mostly in the low-70s Fahrenheit near-term, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal readings for much of the eastern half of the nation and below-normal readings in Florida and in the West.

BIG STORAGE BUILD ADDS TO BLOATED INVENTORIES

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose 62 billion cubic feet to 2.877 trillion cubic feet.

The build was above Reuters poll expectations for a 56 bcf gain, but it was still below average for an eighth time in nine weeks.

The inventory build trimmed the surplus to last year to 713 bcf, or 33 percent, and sliced the excess versus the five-year average, to 687 bcf, or 31 percent.

Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds, pulling the surplus to last year down 20 percent from late March highs.

But with stocks still at record highs for this time of year, there are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill up.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 465 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 64 bcf to 80 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 72 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 88 bcf.

PRODUCTION FALLING FROM RECORD

Recent EIA data also showed gas production was finally dropping from January's record high, with two straight monthly declines.

The EIA said U.S. natural gas production fell 0.4 percent in March to 71.76 bcf as producers continued to scale back drilling in the face of low prices. It was a second monthly decline after a revised 1 percent fall in February.

In addition, Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 23 to a nearly 13-year low of 565, its sixth drop in seven weeks. The 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling - since peaking at 936 in October - has stirred talk producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 11,000 megawatts, or 11 percent, on Tuesday, just up from 10,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 7,500 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

06/12/12 06/11/12

Henry Hub 2.17 2.22

New York citygate 2.35 2.38

Chicago citygate 2.22 2.25

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.09 2.14

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.17 2.18

Southern California Border 2.40 2.43

Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.18 2.25

Waha (West Texas) 2.17 2.23

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.19 2.23

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.18 2.23

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

