By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. spot natural gas prices were mostly flat to slightly higher on Thursday, with fairly mild near-term weather expected to only marginally boost air conditioning demand.

But soaring gas futures, rallying after government storage data showed a smaller-than-expected weekly build to inventories, were seen keeping momentum to the upside, traders said.

Gas for Friday delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 2 cents on average to $2.20 per million British thermal units, after rising 1 cent on Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday.

Hub cash differentials to futures, however, eased to 16 cents under the rising front month July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from a 2-cent premium late Wednesday.

Gas futures jumped 31 cents, or more than 14 percent to settle at $2.495, in their largest one-day percentage gain in nearly three years, not including contract expiration rolls.

Hub cash prices have fallen 17 percent from their three-month high of $2.66 hit on May 24, but are 21 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

The daily Hub average remained below the June monthly index of $2.42 and well below the year-ago price of $4.59. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

In major consumer markets, gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 was flat on the day at $2.33, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 1 cent higher on the day at $2.21.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities and their surrounding regions were seen mostly in the mid to high-70s Fahrenheit near-term, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal readings for much of the eastern half of the nation, normal readings in Florida, Texas and much of the mid-Continent and below-normal readings along the West Coast and in the Northwest.

LIGHT BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL AT RECORD

Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944 trillion cubic feet.

The build fell short of a Reuters poll estimate of 74 bcf and came in well below last year's gain of 72 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 88 bcf.

Lagging stock builds this spring in the past nine out of 10 weeks have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 22 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 32 percent above the same week in 2011 and sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 29 percent.

Concerns remain that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories stand at 72 percent full, with producing-region stocks at 82 percent of capacity.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

The EIA on Tuesday said it expected gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 47 bcf to 72 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 90 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf.

PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING, STILL RECORD OUTPUT

The EIA also on Tuesday trimmed its estimates for domestic natural gas production and consumption growth in 2012.

Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows, prompting some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.

EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, was expected to rise 4.1 percent.

Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 565, its sixth drop in seven weeks and the lowest level in nearly 13 years.

The 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about slowing record supplies.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several producers seemed to be taking a modest toll on gas production, but analysts say cuts so far of about 1 bcf per day were not enough to significantly reduce supplies.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 10,300 megawatts, or 10 percent, on Thursday, up from 9,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 7,400 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

06/14/12 06/13/12

Henry Hub 2.20 2.18

New York citygate 2.33 2.33

Chicago citygate 2.21 2.20

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.06 2.07

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.14 2.13

Southern California Border 2.42 2.42

Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.18 2.19

Waha (West Texas) 2.17 2.17

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.19 2.19

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.20 2.19

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

