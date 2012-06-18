* Warm weather on tap for consuming regions this week

* Gas futures surge nearly 7 percent on hotter forecast

* Storage builds, recent drilling rig data supportive

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose for a second straight session on Monday, boosted by the return of weekday industrial demand and warmer weather on tap for consuming regions of the nation this week that should kick start air conditioning loads.

In addition, another big surge in gas futures, lifted by forecasts for continued above-normal temperatures, helped keep momentum to the upside, traders said.

Gas for Tuesday delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 1 cent on average to $2.45 per million British thermal units, after jumping 24 cents, or 11 percent, on Friday for gas delivered through Monday.

Hub cash differentials to futures firmed to about 11 cents under the front month July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from a 15-cent discount late Friday.

Gas futures rose 16.8 cents, or nearly 7 percent, to settle at a three-week high of $2.635.

Hub cash prices are down about 8 percent from their three-month high of $2.66 hit on May 24, but are 35 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

The daily Hub average was above the June monthly index of $2.42, but remained well below the year-ago price of $4.39. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

In major consumer markets, gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 7 cents to $2.62, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was also 7 cents higher on the day at $2.51.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen climbing into the low to mid-90s Fahrenheit over the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for most of the nation, with below-normal readings along the West Coast and in New England.

LIGHT BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL AT RECORD

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944 trillion cubic feet.

The build fell short of a Reuters poll estimate of 74 bcf and came in well below last year's gain of 72 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 88 bcf.

Lagging stock builds this spring matched or fell below seasonal norms in eight out of the past nine weeks, raising expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 22 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 32 percent above the same week in 2011 and sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 29 percent.

Concerns remain that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories stand at 72 percent full, with producing-region stocks at 82 percent of capacity.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

The EIA last week said it expected gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 47 bcf to 70 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 90 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf.

PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING, STILL RECORD OUTPUT

The EIA last week also trimmed its estimates for domestic natural gas production and consumption growth in 2012.

Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows, prompting some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.

EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, was expected to rise 4.1 percent.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the lowest level in nearly 13 years.

The 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about slowing record supplies.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several producers seemed to be taking a modest toll on gas production, but analysts say cuts so far of about 1 bcf per day were not enough to significantly reduce supplies.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 9,100 megawatts, or 9 percent, on Monday, up from 8,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of just 5,600 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a non-tropical low pressure system northeast of Bermuda had a 50 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours, but no other cyclone formation was expected during the time frame. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

06/18/12 06/15/12

Henry Hub 2.45 2.44

New York citygate 2.62 2.55

Chicago citygate 2.51 2.44

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.35 2.26

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.42 2.35

Southern California Border 2.75 2.55

Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.43 2.42

Waha (West Texas) 2.40 2.38

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.46 2.41

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.46 2.41

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

RELATED LINKS

- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>

- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........

- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>

- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......

- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....

- North American Power Transmission Table .....

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-

- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>

- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)