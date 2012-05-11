* Benchmark prices still well above recent 10-year low
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, May 11 Most U.S. spot natural gas
prices slid on Friday pressured by expected lighter weekend
industrial demand from shuttered businesses.
But gas at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub
showed slight gains on the day, and ended the week up 3 percent,
as strong futures prices this week and signs of a tightening
supply and demand balance outweighed fairly mild spring weather.
Gas for delivery through Monday at Henry Hub NG-W-HH in
Louisiana rose 1 cent on average to a more than two-month high
of $2.37 per million British thermal units.
Hub cash gained 3 percent from last Friday's $2.30 average
and is up 13 percent so far this month.
Prices remained well above the recent $1.82 low from late
April, its lowest mark since December 2001, Reuters data showed.
Late trades also firmed to just 5 cents under the front
month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange
, from deals done late Thursday at a 13-cent discount.
But Hub prices are still down nearly $2.60, or 52 percent,
from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave.
They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to
break above $3 this year.
Friday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03,
but well below the year-ago price of $4.23.
On NYMEX, the front-month contract rose 2.2 cents to finish
at $2.509, after climbing to a two-month high of $2.531 in
electronic trade. Futures also remained well above their recent
10-year low of $1.902 from late April.
In major consuming markets, gas for weekend delivery on the
Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 3
cents on average to $2.43, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 1
cent lower at $2.37.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
mostly in the low-60s to high-70s Fahrenheit for the next five
days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for most of
the nation, stretching across the West and northern-tier states,
and below-normal readings only in parts of the Northwest and in
Florida.
STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet,
below Reuters poll estimates for a 34 bcf build and well below
the five-year average build of 84 bcf for that week.
It was the fourth time in five weeks that weekly inventory
builds have fallen below average. Many traders said it was a
further sign of the market tightening, with record production
finally showing signs of slowing and demand picking up as
utilities switched from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.
But stocks still remain at record highs for this time of
year, standing 44 percent above last year's levels and nearly 45
percent above the five-year level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf
estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 52 to 79 bcf, well below last year's adjusted build of 86
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 91 bcf.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect
storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, well above last
year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.
IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?
The EIA in this weeks' s short-term energy outlook trimmed
its estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply
raised its expectations for demand gains.
Also the gas-directed rig count fell Friday to the lowest
level in 10 years, sliding eight to 598, as low prices continue
to force producers to slow dry gas operations.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised
expectations about more gas supply cuts.
Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this
year.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
20,800 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Friday, down from about
25,900 MW out a year ago, but up from the five-year outage rate
of about 18,600 MW.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
05/11/12 05/10/12
Henry Hub 2.37 2.36
New York citygate 2.43 2.46
Chicago citygate 2.37 2.38
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.23 2.23
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.29 2.29
Southern California border 2.53 2.51
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.33 2.34
Waha (West Texas) 2.30 2.28
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.36 2.37
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.36 2.38
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)