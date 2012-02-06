* Colder midweek outlook lends support

* Record production, storage limit upside

NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. spot natural gas prices, backed by forecasts for some cooler weather this week, edged higher on Monday, but record high supplies continued to limit the upside.

Gas for Tuesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, on average gained 6 cents to $2.46 per million British thermal units, with late-morning deals done at about 6 cents over NYMEX from a 5-cent discount on Friday.

The daily Hub average is below the February monthly index of $2.67 and well below the year-ago price of $4.32 and the $5.61 mean on the same day in 2010.

In major consumer markets, next-day prices for gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 11 cents to $2.89 on the cooler Tuesday outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 7 cents higher at $2.65.

But despite the modest price bounce, most traders remained skeptical of the upside, with production still running at an all-time high and storage likely to end winter at record highs.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next few days, then cool to below normal later this week and early next week.

INVENTORY GLUT

Winter so far this year has been the second mildest since 1950 and has slowed inventory withdrawals by nearly 400 bcf, or about 30 percent below average.

Last week, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed total gas stocks of 2.966 trillion cubic feet were still at record highs for this time and stood at 25 percent above the same year-ago week and above the five-year average.

With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in demand was likely to increase an already-huge inventory glut that could drive prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit two weeks ago.

Traders said concerns were growing that monthly ratchets, that contractually obligate storage owners to draw down stocks by the end of winter regardless of weather, will only add to the oversupply.

Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 78 bcf to 110 bcf, well below last year's drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for this week of 191 bcf, meaning the surpluses will grow sharply again.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

OTHER FUNDAMENTALS

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake have lent some support to gas prices.

But traders noted the cuts announced so far were not nearly enough to tighten an oversupplied gas market.

Traders were waiting for EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook due out on Tuesday to assess the agency's latest estimates for gas supply and demand.

While tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts.

In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures ended up 5.1 cents at $2.55, backed by the cooler forecasts for this week.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

02/06/12 02/03/12 Henry Hub 2.46 2.40 New York city gate 2.89 2.78 Chicago city gate 2.65 2.58 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.40 2.33 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.60 2.52 Southern California Border 2.84 2.68 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.46 2.33 Waha (West Texas) 2.44 2.36 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.59 2.53 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.54 2.47

