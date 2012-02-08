* Prices slide for first time in five sessions

* Henry Hub gas still well above recent 28-month low

* Gas futures edge lower for second straight day

* Coming up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Feb 8 All U.S. spot natural gas prices slid on Wednesday -- many regions for the first time in five trading sessions -- as cooler weather in consuming regions was expected to moderate slightly and gas futures slid for a second straight day.

Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 12 cents on average to $2.48 per million British thermal units, after rising 10 cents on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday.

In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash deals still held a premium to the front-month March futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange , trading late at 1 cent over March, but easing from deals done late Tuesday at a 7-cent premium.

The benchmark is also down more than $1, or 30 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in late November, and is down more than $2.40, or 50 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year.

Wednesday's daily Hub average was still below the February monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $4.24.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late about 3 cents lower at $2.446, after losing about 3 percent on Tuesday.

In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6, the day's biggest loser on the moderating forecast, tumbled 32 cents, or about 10 percent, on average to $2.91, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 15 cents lower on the day at $2.61.

High temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were expected to climb from the low 20s Fahrenheit in Chicago and the low-30s F in New York to the high 30s or 40s F over the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday called for above-normal readings for much of the eastern half of the nation, and below-normal readings in much of the West.

Recent production cuts announced from several producers including No. 2 U.S. gas producer Chesapeake Energy helped prices gain for several consecutive days, but most analysts said the cuts were not enough to tighten the glutted gas market, especially in the face of high inventories and forecasts for the return of more mild weather.

STORAGE CONCERNS TO LIMIT ANY PRICE GAINS

High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas prices for the last couple of years, but with storage at record highs the focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.

Inventory withdrawals this winter are running nearly 400 billion cubic feet below average, or about 30 percent.

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total gas inventories of 2.966 trillion cubic feet now stand 586 bcf, or 25 percent, above the same year ago week and 601 bcf, or 25 percent, above the five-year average.

With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in winter demand was likely to increase the huge inventory glut and could drive prices below the recent 10-year low.

Withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 74 bcf to 105 bcf, with most analysts expecting data will show a drop of about 87 bcf when it is released on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, well below last year's drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for this week of 191 bcf.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes.

While the count is well below the 800 level some said was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

02/08/12 02/07/12 Henry Hub 2.48 2.60 New York city gate 2.91 3.23 Chicago city gate 2.61 2.76 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.42 2.56 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.55 2.70 Southern California Border 2.74 2.91 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.44 2.58 Waha (West Texas) 2.45 2.60 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.61 2.75 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.55 2.68

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)