* Most prices rise with futures, cooler weather
* Henry Hub gas still well above recent 28-month low
* Gas futures show gains on production cuts
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. spot natural gas
prices traded mixed on Thursday, with most key price points
rising along with stronger gas futures, cool weather in
consuming regions of the nation and some positive economic news.
In addition, Chesapeake Energy on Thursday said it
had already cut more than 500 million cubic feet per day of
output and said it may increase volume cuts to as much as 1
billion cubic feet per day.
The company could not clarify earlier comments from
executive Jeff Mobley who said during a webcast that the company
could be willing to cut another 1 bcf per day until gas prices
increased.
Futures prices soared more than 5 percent on the news, after
initially selling off on data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showing total gas inventories fell last week by
78 billion cubic feet to 2.888 trillion cubic feet, well below
Reuters poll estimates for an 87-bcf decline.
Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub
NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 2 cents on average to $2.50 per
million British thermal units, after sliding 12 cents on
Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday.
In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest
price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.
Late Hub cash deals, however, eased to about 2 cents under
the front month March futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Wednesday at
about a 1-cent premium.
The benchmark is also down more than $1, or 29 percent,
since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday in late November, and is down more than $2.40, or 49
percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in
early June.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September
and have not broken above $3 so far this year.
Thursday's daily Hub average was still below the February
monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $4.22.
On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late about 3 cents
higher at $2.48, after climbing more than 5 percent in reaction
to the Chesapeake news.
In major consuming markets, gas for Friday delivery on the
Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 1
cents on average to $2.92, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 5
cents higher on the day at $2.66.
High temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
slipping from the high-40s Fahrenheit in New York to near 30
degrees, while Chicago slips from the high-30s to the high-20s
F, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for much of
the eastern half of the nation, and below-normal readings in
much of the West.
STORAGE CONCERNS TO LIMIT PRICE GAINS
High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas
prices for the last couple of years, but with storage at record
highs the focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus
building, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for
prices in 2012.
Thursday's weekly inventory draw was also well below the
year-ago drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for
that week of 191 bcf and sharply widened the surplus to those
two benchmarks to more than 700 bcf, or 33 percent.
With production still running at all-time highs and
inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders
remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to
kick up heating demand.
The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since
1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals
by nearly 400 bcf, or 30 percent below normal.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory
draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the
glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low
of $2.231.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 100 bcf to 134 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf
and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at
about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time
high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the
fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that
low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas
operations.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total
due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids
(NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to
Baker Hughes.
While the count is well below the 800 level some said was
needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet
to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without more serious production cuts.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
02/09/12 02/08/12
Henry Hub 2.50 2.48
New York city gate 2.92 2.91
Chicago city gate 2.66 2.61
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.46 2.42
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.66 2.55
Southern California Border 2.73 2.74
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.45 2.44
Waha (West Texas) 2.45 2.45
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.62 2.61
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.57 2.55
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)