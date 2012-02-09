* Most prices rise with futures, cooler weather

* Henry Hub gas still well above recent 28-month low

* Gas futures show gains on production cuts

* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. spot natural gas prices traded mixed on Thursday, with most key price points rising along with stronger gas futures, cool weather in consuming regions of the nation and some positive economic news.

In addition, Chesapeake Energy on Thursday said it had already cut more than 500 million cubic feet per day of output and said it may increase volume cuts to as much as 1 billion cubic feet per day.

The company could not clarify earlier comments from executive Jeff Mobley who said during a webcast that the company could be willing to cut another 1 bcf per day until gas prices increased.

Futures prices soared more than 5 percent on the news, after initially selling off on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing total gas inventories fell last week by 78 billion cubic feet to 2.888 trillion cubic feet, well below Reuters poll estimates for an 87-bcf decline.

Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 2 cents on average to $2.50 per million British thermal units, after sliding 12 cents on Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday.

In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash deals, however, eased to about 2 cents under the front month March futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Wednesday at about a 1-cent premium.

The benchmark is also down more than $1, or 29 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in late November, and is down more than $2.40, or 49 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year.

Thursday's daily Hub average was still below the February monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $4.22.

On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late about 3 cents higher at $2.48, after climbing more than 5 percent in reaction to the Chesapeake news.

In major consuming markets, gas for Friday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 1 cents on average to $2.92, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 5 cents higher on the day at $2.66.

High temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen slipping from the high-40s Fahrenheit in New York to near 30 degrees, while Chicago slips from the high-30s to the high-20s F, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for much of the eastern half of the nation, and below-normal readings in much of the West.

STORAGE CONCERNS TO LIMIT PRICE GAINS

High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas prices for the last couple of years, but with storage at record highs the focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.

Thursday's weekly inventory draw was also well below the year-ago drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 191 bcf and sharply widened the surplus to those two benchmarks to more than 700 bcf, or 33 percent.

With production still running at all-time highs and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up heating demand.

The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since 1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals by nearly 400 bcf, or 30 percent below normal.

With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low of $2.231.

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 100 bcf to 134 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes.

While the count is well below the 800 level some said was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

02/09/12 02/08/12 Henry Hub 2.50 2.48 New York city gate 2.92 2.91 Chicago city gate 2.66 2.61 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.46 2.42 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.66 2.55 Southern California Border 2.73 2.74 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.45 2.44 Waha (West Texas) 2.45 2.45 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.62 2.61 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.57 2.55

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

RELATED LINKS

- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>

- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........

- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>

- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......

- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....

- North American Power Transmission Table .....

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-

- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>

- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)