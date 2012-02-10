* Most prices rise for second straight day

* Henry Hub gas still well above recent 28-month low

* Gas futures end flat after gains Thursday on drill cuts

* Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose on Friday, bucking the typical weekend trend, as cold weather on tap for consuming regions of the nation was seen boosting heating demand.

Forecaster MDA EarthSat said below or much-below readings were expected for a little more than the eastern half of the nation, but by mid-month normal or above-normal readings were back in the outlook.

Recent production cuts were also seen limiting losses near-term, but many traders and analysts said the planned cuts were not enough to outweigh the big storage overhang.

Weekend gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 1 cent on average to $2.51 per million British thermal units, after rising 2 cents on Thursday for gas delivered on Friday.

In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash deals also firmed to about 9 cents over the front month March futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Thursday at about a 2-cent discount.

But the benchmark is down more than $1, or 29 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in late November, and is down more than $2.40, or 49 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year.

Friday's daily Hub average was still below the February monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $4.11.

On NYMEX, the front month contract settled flat on the day at $2.477, after climbing as high as $2.528.

In major consuming markets, gas for delivery through Monday on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6, the day's biggest gainer by far on the colder weekend weather, jumped more than $2 on average to $5.60, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 3 cents higher on the day at $2.69.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen slipping from the high 40s Fahrenheit (8-10 degrees Celsius) in New York to near 30 F, while Chicago slips from the high-30s to the high-20s F near term, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for much of the eastern half of the nation, and below-normal readings in much of the West.

STORAGE CONCERNS TO LIMIT PRICE GAINS

High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas prices for the last couple of years, but with storage at record highs the focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.

Thursday's weekly inventory draw was also well below the year-ago drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 191 bcf and sharply widened the surplus to those two benchmarks to more than 700 bcf, or 33 percent.

With production still running at all-time highs and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up heating demand.

The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since 1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals by nearly 400 bcf, or 30 percent below normal.

With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low of $2.231.

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 100 bcf to 134 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 25 to a 28-month low of 720. It was the fifth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes.

While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

02/10/12 02/09/12 Henry Hub 2.51 2.50 New York city gate 5.60 2.92 Chicago city gate 2.69 2.66 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.48 2.46 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.67 2.66 Southern California Border 2.70 2.73 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.48 2.45 Waha (West Texas) 2.47 2.45 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.66 2.62 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.56 2.57

