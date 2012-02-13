* Prices slide at nearly every price point

* Henry Hub gas still above recent 28-month low

* Gas futures edge lower; weather, storage weigh

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. spot natural gas prices fell on Monday, bucking the typical weekday trend from the return of industrial demand, with milder weather expected in most of the nation this week after a chilly weekend in consuming regions.

Regional gas prices in New York showed the day's biggest losses, tumbling on the moderating forecast.

"The weekend forecasts ... remained bearish with mild temperatures projected to engulf the majority of the eastern half of the U.S. for most of the rest of the month of February," said Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella.

Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 9 cents on average to $2.42 per million British thermal units, after rising 1 cent on Friday for gas delivered through Monday.

In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash deals also eased to about 1 cent over the front month March futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Friday at about a 9-cent premium.

The benchmark is down more than $1, or 31 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in late November, and is down $2.50, or 51 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year.

Monday's daily Hub average was still below the February monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $3.89.

On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late down about 3 cents at $2.451, after sliding as low as $2.395.

In major consuming markets, gas for Tuesday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6, the day's biggest loser on the milder weather, tumbled nearly $3 on average to $2.88, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 9 cents lower on the day at $2.60.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen edging up from the 30s Fahrenheit in New York this weekend to near 50 F (10 Celsius) by Friday, while Chicago was seen rising from the 20s to the low 40s F, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for below-normal readings for much of the western half of the nation, and mostly normal readings in the East.

STORAGE CONCERNS TO LIMIT PRICE GAINS

High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas prices for the last few years, but with storage at record highs the focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.

Last week's U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report showed total gas inventories fell by 78 billion cubic feet to 2.888 trillion cubic feet, widening the surplus to year-ago storage and the five-year average to more than 700 bcf, or 33 percent.

With production still running at all-time highs and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up late-winter heating demand.

The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since 1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals by nearly 400 bcf, or 30 percent below normal.

With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low.

Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range from 100 bcf to 134 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 25 to a 28-month low of 720. It was the fifth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes.

While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

02/13/12 02/10/12 Henry Hub 2.42 2.51 New York city gate 2.88 5.60 Chicago city gate 2.60 2.69 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.37 2.48 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.53 2.67 Southern California Border 2.74 2.70 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.39 2.48 Waha (West Texas) 2.37 2.47 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.55 2.66 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.49 2.56

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

RELATED LINKS

- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>

- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........

- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>

- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......

- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....

- North American Power Transmission Table .....

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-

- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>

- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)