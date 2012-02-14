* Prices rise at nearly every price point
* Henry Hub gas still above recent 28-month low
* Gas futures soar 4 pct on cooler forecast
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Most U.S. spot natural
gas prices rose on Tuesday, as firmer futures and forecasts for
some cooler weather lent support to a market that had been
plagued by concerns over extremely bloated inventories.
But regional gas prices in New York fell for a second
straight day, with milder weather on tap for the Northeast after
a chilly weekend.
Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub
NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 6 cents on average to $2.48 per
million British thermal units, after sliding 9 cents on Monday
for gas delivered on Tuesday.
In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest
price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.
Late Hub cash deals also firmed to about 4 cents over the
front month March futures contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, from deals done late Monday at just a 1-cent
premium.
But the benchmark is down more than $1, or 30 percent, since
the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
in late November, and is down $2.40, or 50 percent, from its
2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September
and have not broken above $3 so far this year.
Monday's daily Hub average was still below the February
monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $3.89.
On NYMEX, the front month contract rose 10.1 cents, or more
than 4 percent, to settle at $2.532.
In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery on
the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6, one
of only two losers on the day on the milder weather, slid 8
cents on average to $2.80, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 5
cents higher at $2.65.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
edging up from the 30s Fahrenheit in New York this weekend to
near 50 degrees by late-week, while Chicago was seen rising from
the 20s to the low-40s, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for below-normal readings for much of the
western half of the nation, and mostly normal or above-normal
readings in the East.
STORAGE CONCERNS TO LIMIT PRICE GAINS
High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas
prices in recent years, but with storage at record highs the
focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus, which could
turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.
Last week's U.S. Energy Information Administration storage
report showed total gas inventories fell by 78 billion cubic
feet to 2.888 trillion cubic feet, widening the surplus to
year-ago storage and the five-year average to more than 700 bcf,
or 33 percent.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
With production still running at all-time highs and
inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders
remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to
kick up late-winter heating demand.
The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since
1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals
by nearly 400 bcf, or 30 percent below normal.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory
draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the
glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low.
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 104 bcf to 133 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf
and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at a
record high 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above the five-year norm, a
Reuters poll showed.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by 25 to a 28-month low of 720. It was the fifth
straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total
due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids
(NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to
Baker Hughes.
While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said
was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has
yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without more serious production cuts.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
02/14/12 02/13/12
Henry Hub 2.48 2.42
New York city gate 2.80 2.88
Chicago city gate 2.65 2.60
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.45 2.37
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.59 2.53
Southern California Border 2.75 2.74
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.47 2.39
Waha (West Texas) 2.45 2.37
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.59 2.55
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.56 2.49
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)