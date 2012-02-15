* Prices rise at nearly every price point

* Henry Hub gas still above recent 28-month low

* Gas futures sink nearly 5 pct, erase Tuesday's gains

* Coming Up: EIA natural gas storage data Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose for a second straight day on Wednesday, as traders blamed much of the rise on follow-through to Tuesday's gains in the gas futures market despite fairly mild weather in consuming regions and bloated inventories.

Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 6 cents on average to $2.54 per million British thermal units, after also rising 6 cents on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday.

In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash deals also firmed to about 7 cents over the front month March futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Tuesday at a 4-cent premium.

But the benchmark is still down nearly $1, or 28 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down about $2.40, or 48 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year.

Wednesday's daily Hub average was still below the February monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $3.92.

On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late down about 12 cents, or nearly 5 percent, at $2.408, after rising more than 4 percent on Tuesday.

In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6, one of the only losers on Tuesday, rose 4 cents on average to $2.84, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2 cents higher on the day at $2.67.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the 40s Fahrenheit in New York and the high 30s to low 40s F in Chicago, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for below-normal readings for much of the western half of the nation, and mostly normal or above-normal readings in the East.

INVENTORY GLUT A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Last week's U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report showed gas inventories fell to 2.888 trillion cubic feet, widening the surplus to year-ago storage and the five-year average to more than 700 billion cubic feet, or 33 percent.

With production still running at all-time peaks and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up late-winter heating demand.

The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since 1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals by nearly 400 bcf, or 30 percent below normal.

With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low.

Withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 109 bcf to 133 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data will show a draw of about 120 bcf when it is released on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at a record high 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above the five-year norm, another Reuters poll showed.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 25 to a 28-month low of 720. It was the fifth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes.

While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

02/15/12 02/14/12 Henry Hub 2.54 2.48 New York city gate 2.84 2.80 Chicago city gate 2.67 2.65 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.49 2.45 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.57 2.59 Southern California Border 2.79 2.75 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.51 2.47 Waha (West Texas) 2.51 2.45 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.64 2.59 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.58 2.56

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

