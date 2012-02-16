* Prices down at every point after 2 days of gains

* Henry Hub gas still above recent 28-month low

* Gas futures jump more than 5 percent after EIA draw

* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. spot natural gas prices slid for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday as mild weather in consuming regions curbed heating demand despite much stronger gas futures and a bigger-than-expected weekly inventory withdrawal.

Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana fell 7 cents on average to $2.47 per million British thermal units after rising 6 cents on Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday.

In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash deals also eased to about even with the front month March futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange from deals done late Wednesday at a 7-cent premium.

The benchmark is down more than $1, or 30 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down $2.45, or 50 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year.

Wednesday's daily Hub average was still below the February monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $3.93.

On NYMEX, the front month contract rose 14.2 cents, or nearly 6 percent, to settle at $2.567.

In major consuming markets, gas for Friday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 slid 6 cents on average to $2.78, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 7 cents lower on the day at $2.60.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the mid-40s to low-50s degrees Fahrenheit in New York and the high-30s to high-40s F in Chicago for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for below-normal readings for much of the western half of the nation, and mostly normal or above-normal readings in the East.

INVENTORY GLUT A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Despite a larger-than-expected 127-billion cubic feet drawdown from winter inventories reported on Thursday, weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories stand at 2.761 trillion cubic feet, 42 percent above last year's levels and 38 percent above the five-year average.

With production still running at all-time peaks and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up late-winter heating demand.

One of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 530 bcf, or 33 percent.

Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 1.9 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop.

With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low.

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 110 bcf to 170 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at a record high 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above the five-year norm, a Reuters poll showed.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 25 to a 28-month low of 720. It was the fifth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes.

While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

02/16/12 02/15/12 Henry Hub 2.47 2.54 New York city gate 2.78 2.84 Chicago city gate 2.60 2.67 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.39 2.49 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.51 2.57 Southern California Border 2.72 2.79 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.46 2.51 Waha (West Texas) 2.46 2.51 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.56 2.64 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.54 2.58

