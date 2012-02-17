* Prices trade for delivery through Tuesday

* Henry Hub gas well above recent 28-month low

* Gas futures jump more than 5 percent on drill cuts

* Coming up: CFTC futures trade data Friday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. spot natural gas prices jumped on Friday, trading higher three of five days this week, as gas futures gained momentum amid word of more production cuts and some cooler weather was on tap for consuming regions starting next week.

Prices also traded for four-day packages, with the market, along with many offices in the United States, closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana soared 20 cents, or 8 percent on average, to $2.67 per million British thermal units, after slipping 7 cents on Thursday for gas delivered on Friday.

In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash deals also firmed to about a 5-cent premium to the front-month March futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Thursday about even with the front month.

But the benchmark is still down nearly $1, or 24 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down $2.25, or 46 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year.

Friday's daily Hub average was now even with the February monthly index of $2.67, but below the year-ago price of $3.90.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late up about 13 cents, or 5 percent, at $2.694.

In major consuming markets, gas for delivery through Tuesday on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 26 cents on average to $3.02, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 17 cents higher on the day at $2.77.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the low 40s to near 50 Fahrenheit (5 to 10 Celsius) in New York and the high 30s to mid-40s F in Chicago for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for below-normal readings for much of the western half of the nation, and mostly normal or above-normal readings in the East.

In the news Friday, Encana Corp said it would reduce North American gas output by up to 600 million cubic feet per day due to lower investment and shut-in supply.

Gas futures fell in late January to 10-year lows, forcing some producers such as Chesapeake Energy to announce recent production cuts.

INVENTORY GLUT STILL A PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Despite a larger-than-expected 127-billion cubic feet drawdown from winter inventories reported on Thursday, weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories stand at 2.761 trillion cubic feet, 42 percent above last year's levels and 38 percent above the five-year average.

With production still running at all-time peaks and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up late-winter heating demand.

One of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 530 bcf, or 33 percent.

Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 1.9 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop.

But with no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws in coming weeks could add to the glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low.

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 110 bcf to 171 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at a record high 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above the five-year norm, a Reuters poll showed.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

U.S. nuclear power plant outages were running at about 12 percent, or nearly 12,000 megawatts on Friday, up from about 7,000 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of about 7,500 MW at this time of year.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 4 to a 28-month low of 716. It was the sixth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes.

While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

02/17/12 02/16/12 Henry Hub 2.67 2.47 New York city gate 3.02 2.78 Chicago city gate 2.77 2.60 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.56 2.39 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.65 2.51 Southern California Border 2.82 2.72 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.64 2.46 Waha (West Texas) 2.63 2.46 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.74 2.56 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.72 2.54

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

