NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. spot natural gas prices lost ground on Tuesday, undermined by record high supplies and by fairly mild weather this week that will likely further slow demand.

Gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, on average lost 4 cents to $2.63 per million British thermal units, with late-morning deals weakening slightly to 2.5 cents over NYMEX from a 5-cent premium on Friday.

The daily Hub average is just below the February monthly index of $2.67 but well below the year-ago price of $3.89 and the $4.92 mean on the same day in 2010.

In major consumer markets, next-day prices for gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 8 cents to $2.94 on the mild midweek outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 6 cents lower at $2.71.

"We don't have a lot of (cold) weather this week. If we can't work off the (inventory) surplus, then prices are going lower," a Texas-based trader said, adding concerns about excess gas in storage could cap price gains this year.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and the Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next five days, then cool to seasonal or slightly below seasonal later this week and early next week.

With no extreme cold on the horizon and only four more weeks of winter left, few traders expected much upside in prices with production still running at or near all-time highs and storage likely to end winter at a record high.

INVENTORY GLUT

One of the mildest winters on record has slowed inventory draws by about 530 billion cubic feet, or 33 percent, and left a huge cushion in storage that could easily meet any late-season spike in heating demand.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed total domestic gas stocks at 2.761 trillion cubic feet, a record high for mid-February and about 42 percent above last year and 38 percent above the five-year average.

Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 1.9 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop.

Stocks now stand at 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year and 765 bcf, or 38 percent above average, a huge cushion that can easily meet any late-winter spikes in heating demand.

The huge surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to meet seasonal turnover requirements.

With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in demand was likely to add to an already-huge inventory glut and could drive front-month futures below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit two weeks ago.

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 110 bcf to 171 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.

A Reuters end-winter inventory poll last week showed analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

Bloated inventories could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

WHEN WILL RECORD PRODUCTION SLOW?

Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned production cuts by several key producers have lent some support to gas prices.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

On Friday, Encana said it would shut in 250 million cubic feet per day of North American gas production immediately and expects to reduce production by up to 600 mmcf per day by the end of the year.

But many traders were still skeptical of planned production cuts, noting the reductions announced so far - likely less than 1 billion cubic feet per day - were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcfd, or more than 4 percent.

Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

While tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts.

In late New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures were down 6.1 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $2.623, pressured by mild U.S. weather this week.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

02/21/12 02/17/12 Henry Hub 2.63 2.67 New York city gate 2.94 3.02 Chicago city gate 2.71 2.77 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.50 2.56 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.58 2.65 Southern California Border 2.80 2.82 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.59 2.64 Waha (West Texas) 2.56 2.63 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.69 2.74 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.66 2.72

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)