By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. spot natural gas prices slid for a second day on Wednesday, as mostly weaker gas futures, mild weather and bloated inventories all weighed on sentiment.

But traders also cautioned that recent drilling cuts could start to signal a slowdown in production, helping to limit much more downside.

Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 3 cents on average to $2.60 per million British thermal units, after slipping 4 cents on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday.

In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

But late Hub cash deals firmed to about a 6-cent premium to the month March futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Tuesday at less than a 3-cent premium to the front month.

The benchmark is still down nearly $1, or 26 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down more than $2.30, or 47 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year.

Wednesday's daily Hub average was back below the February monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $3.89.

On NYMEX, the front month contract rose 1.7 cents to settle at $2.643, after sliding to a $2.532 low intraday.

In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 6 cents on average to $2.88, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2 cents lower on the day at $2.69.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen in the mid-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit in New York and mostly the low-40s F in Chicago, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday called for below-normal readings for much of the nation, but mostly above-normal readings in the East.

STORAGE STILL A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Despite some price gains last week, one of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 530 billion cubic feet, or 33 percent, and left a huge cushion in inventories that could cap any more gains this year.

Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 1.9 trillion cubic feet from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed total domestic gas inventories stood at 2.761 tcf, still a record high for this time of year.

Stocks are now 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year and 765 bcf, or 38 percent above average, a huge cushion that can easily meet any late-winter spikes in heating demand.

With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to meet seasonal turnover requirements.

Withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 113 bcf to 176 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data to show a draw of about 158 bcf when it is released on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.

A Reuters end-winter poll issued last week showed analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

About 14,000 megawatts, or 14 percent, of the nation's nuclear capacity was offline on Wednesday, up from just 5,900 MW out at this time last year and a five-year average outage rate of about 8,600 MW for this week.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

Chesapeake Energy said Tuesday it had curtailed about 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas production.

Last week, Encana said it would shut in 250 million cubic feet per day of North American production immediately and expects to reduce output by up to 600 mmcf per day by the end of the year.

But many traders remain skeptical of announced production cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 4 percent.

Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

02/22/12 02/21/12 Henry Hub 2.60 2.63 New York city gate 2.88 2.94 Chicago city gate 2.69 2.71 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.47 2.50 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.58 2.58 Southern California Border 2.81 2.80 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.57 2.59 Waha (West Texas) 2.54 2.56 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.68 2.69 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.64 2.66

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)