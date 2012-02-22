* Prices slip at nearly every price point
* Henry Hub gas still above recent 28-month low
* Gas futures turn positive late-day reversing early losses
* Coming Up: API oil data Wed., EIA gas, oil data Thurs.
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. spot natural gas
prices slid for a second day on Wednesday, as mostly weaker gas
futures, mild weather and bloated inventories all weighed on
sentiment.
But traders also cautioned that recent drilling cuts could
start to signal a slowdown in production, helping to limit much
more downside.
Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub
NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 3 cents on average to $2.60 per
million British thermal units, after slipping 4 cents on Tuesday
for gas delivered on Wednesday.
In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest
price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.
But late Hub cash deals firmed to about a 6-cent premium to
the month March futures contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, from deals done late Tuesday at less than a
3-cent premium to the front month.
The benchmark is still down nearly $1, or 26 percent, since
the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
in November, and is down more than $2.30, or 47 percent, from
its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September
and have not broken above $3 so far this year.
Wednesday's daily Hub average was back below the February
monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $3.89.
On NYMEX, the front month contract rose 1.7 cents to settle
at $2.643, after sliding to a $2.532 low intraday.
In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the
Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 6
cents on average to $2.88, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2
cents lower on the day at $2.69.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen in
the mid-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit in New York and mostly the
low-40s F in Chicago, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday called for below-normal readings for much of the
nation, but mostly above-normal readings in the East.
STORAGE STILL A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Despite some price gains last week, one of the mildest
winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 530 billion
cubic feet, or 33 percent, and left a huge cushion in
inventories that could cap any more gains this year.
Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage
owners to pull more than 1.9 trillion cubic feet from inventory
to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only
about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent
drop.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed total domestic gas inventories stood at 2.761 tcf,
still a record high for this time of year.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Stocks are now 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year and
765 bcf, or 38 percent above average, a huge cushion that can
easily meet any late-winter spikes in heating demand.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge
surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual
obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to
meet seasonal turnover requirements.
Withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from
113 bcf to 176 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting
data to show a draw of about 158 bcf when it is released on
Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, versus last year's drop of 102
bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.
A Reuters end-winter poll issued last week showed analysts
expected stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of
2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous
record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late
in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out
of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
About 14,000 megawatts, or 14 percent, of the nation's
nuclear capacity was offline on Wednesday, up from just 5,900 MW
out at this time last year and a five-year average outage rate
of about 8,600 MW for this week.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was
the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Chesapeake Energy said Tuesday it had curtailed
about 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas production.
Last week, Encana said it would shut in 250 million
cubic feet per day of North American production immediately and
expects to reduce output by up to 600 mmcf per day by the end of
the year.
But many traders remain skeptical of announced production
cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to
tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 billion cubic feet
per day, or more than 4 percent.
Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be
reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have
shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which
still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the
market after processing.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
02/22/12 02/21/12
Henry Hub 2.60 2.63
New York city gate 2.88 2.94
Chicago city gate 2.69 2.71
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.47 2.50
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.58 2.58
Southern California Border 2.81 2.80
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.57 2.59
Waha (West Texas) 2.54 2.56
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.68 2.69
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.64 2.66
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
RELATED LINKS
- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>
- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........
- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>
- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......
- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....
- North American Power Transmission Table .....
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-
- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>
- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)