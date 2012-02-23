* Prices rise at every price point across nation
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. spot natural gas
prices rose for the first time this week on Thursday, with most
traders blaming the rise on follow through to gains in gas
futures on Wednesday and a larger-than-expected weekly drawdown
from storage despite mild weather.
Some also said recent drilling cuts could start to signal a
slowdown in production, helping to limit more losses.
Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub
NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 8 cents on average to $2.68 per
million British thermal units, after slipping 3 cents on
Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday.
Late Hub cash deals also firmed slightly to about 7 cents
over the front month March futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Wednesday at a
6-cent premium.
In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest
price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.
But the benchmark is still down nearly $1, or 24 percent,
since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday in November, and is down more than $2.20, or 46 percent,
from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September
and have not broken above $3 so far this year.
Thursday's daily Hub average was back above the February
monthly index of $2.67, but still below the year-ago price of
$3.83.
On NYMEX, the front month contract traded slid 2.2 cents to
settle at $2.621, after rising as high as $2.695.
In major consuming markets, gas for Friday delivery on the
Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 3
cents on average to $2.91, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 8
cents higher on the day at $2.77.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen in
the mid-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit in New York and mostly the
low-40s F in Chicago, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday called for below-normal readings for about the
western third of the nation, but normal or above-normal readings
in the East.
On the storage front, Thursday's report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
fell last week by 166 billion cubic feet, above Reuters poll
estimates for a 158 bcf draw, the year-ago drawdown of 102 bcf
and a five-year average drop of 145 bcf for that week.
BUT STORAGE STILL A BIG CONCERN
Despite Thursday's big draw and some price gains last week,
one of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by
about 510 bcf, or 29 percent, and left a huge cushion in
inventories that could cap any more gains this year.
Thursday's report showed stocks stand at 2.595 trillion
cubic feet - still at record highs for this time of year, and
753 bcf, or 41 percent, above last year and 744 bcf, or 40
percent, above the five-year average level.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage
owners to pull more than 2 tcf from inventory to help meet the
surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.3 tcf of
storage gas has been burned up, a 37 percent drop.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge
surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual
obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to
meet seasonal turnover requirements.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 80 bcf to 100 bcf versus last year's drop of 85 bcf and the
five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf.
A Reuters end-winter poll issued last week showed analysts
expected stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of
2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous
record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late
in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out
of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
About 15,400 megawatts, or 15 percent, of the nation's
nuclear capacity was offline on Thursday, up from just 6,900 MW
out at this time last year and a five-year average outage rate
of about 9,700 MW for this week.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was
the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
But many traders remain skeptical of announced production
cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to
tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or
more than 4 percent.
Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be
reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have
shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which
still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the
market after processing.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
02/23/12 02/22/12
Henry Hub 2.68 2.60
New York city gate 2.91 2.88
Chicago city gate 2.77 2.69
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.54 2.47
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.68 2.58
Southern California Border 2.85 2.81
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.65 2.57
Waha (West Texas) 2.64 2.54
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.75 2.68
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.72 2.64
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
