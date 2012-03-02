(Changes headline to reflect most prices down)
* Cash prices trade lower ahead of weekend
* Henry Hub cash differential firms relative to futures
* Coming up: CFTC trade data Friday
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. spot natural gas
prices mostly lost ground on Friday, pressured by lighter
weekend loads and record high supplies despite supportive
forecasts for cooler weather early next week.
Physical gas for weekend delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a
key supply point in Louisiana, slipped 7 cents to $2.38 per
million British thermal units, but late-morning deals firmed to
8 cents under NYMEX from a 13-cent discount on Thursday.
The daily Hub average is below the March monthly index of
$2.42 and well below the year-ago price of $3.79 and the $4.78
mean on the same day in 2010.
The Hub mostly traded at a premium to front-month futures in
February, as unexpected nuclear plant outages, a steep decline
in gas drilling and planned production cuts by several key
producers helped tighten the market.
Gas prices hovering just above 10-year lows also have
prompted more industrial use and triggered some additional
utility fuel switching from more expensive coal.
But a huge storage surplus and mild late-winter weather will
likely keep gas prices on the defensive this month, particularly
with concerns that storage ratchets, or contractual obligations,
may force some to cycle gas out of inventory to meet minimum
turnover requirements before the end of the season on March 31.
In major consumer markets, prices for gas on the Transco
pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6, the day's only
gainer, inched up a penny to $2.69 on the cool Sunday-Monday
outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 5 cents lower at $2.46.
After some cool weather early next week, AccuWeather.com
expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key
gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal as daytime highs
climb to the mid- or high 50s Fahrenheit.
PRODUCTION STILL HIGH
Gas prices on Friday did not react to Baker Hughes drilling
data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the eighth
straight week to a 31-month low of 691.
Producers continue to slow dry gas drilling operations in
the face of low prices, but their shift in spending to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of
associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas
output.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday
showed that December gross natural gas production in the lower
48 U.S. states slipped slightly from a record high in November.
It was the first decline in 10 months.
But the EIA said the largest decline, seen in Wyoming, was
partly due to a compressor fire. Output in key shale plays such
as Marcellus continued to grow.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
A Bernstein report last week said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
STORAGE, A BIG PROBLEM FOR BULLS
Most traders agreed Thursday's weekly inventory report was
bearish, noting the 82 billion cubic feet withdrawal was below
the Reuters poll estimate of 90 bcf and well below the five-year
average decline for that week of 118 bcf.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic inventories of 2.513 trillion cubic feet were
still at record highs for this time of year, standing at 756
bcf, or 43 percent, above last year and 780 bcf, or 45 percent,
above the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
HINTS OF A TIGHTER MARKET
While on an absolute basis, the stock draw was seen as
bearish, traders noted recent inventory reports have hinted at a
modest tightening in the supply-demand balance. But the slightly
supportive data so far has failed to stir buying.
Late-season nuclear plant outages are still running about
6,600 megawatts above normal for this time of year, which could
add more than 1 billion cubic feet to daily gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
But the specter of stocks ending winter at an all-time high
above 2.2 tcf has made it difficult to be bullish on prices in
the near term, particularly with winter ending on a mild note
and production running at or near record highs.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 66 bcf to 95 bcf versus last year's adjusted drop of 63 bcf
and the five-year average decline for that week of 92 bcf.
The inventory overhang could also spell trouble for prices
late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill
to capacity and force more supply into the market.
In late New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas
futures were up 2.5 cents, or 1 percent, at $2.488,
backed by pre-weekend short covering after Thursday's near 6
percent slide.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
03/02/12 03/01/12
Henry Hub 2.38 2.45
New York city gate 2.69 2.68
Chicago city gate 2.46 2.51
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.22 2.29
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.40 2.44
Southern California Border 2.37 2.58
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.32 2.36
Waha (West Texas) 2.31 2.34
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.43 2.48
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.42 2.48
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)