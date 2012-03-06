* Most prices slide seven of past eight sessions

NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. spot natural gas fell at most price points for the seventh time in the past eight sessions on Tuesday, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana pressured again by mild weather that has curbed heating loads and left winter inventories swollen.

Cash prices also remained at a discount to gas futures for a sixth straight day, as the weak fundamentals pressured cash to fall in back in line after having traded at a premium for much of the winter.

Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH slid 1 cent on average to $2.30 per million British thermal units, after sliding 7 cents on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday.

Late Hub cash deals eased slightly to about 8 cents under the front month April futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Monday at about a 6-cent discount.

In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

The benchmark is also still down more than $1.20, or 35 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down more than $2.60, or 53 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year.

Tuesday's daily Hub average was still below the March monthly index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.73.

On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late near flat at $2.353, after tumbling about 5 percent on Monday.

In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 dropped 15 cents on the late-week warm weather outlook to $2.54, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2 cents lower on the day at $2.39.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen climbing to the mid-60s Fahrenheit in New York and the low-60s F in Chicago late this week, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for nearly the entire country.

STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.513 trillion cubic feet, still at record highs for this time of year, and with no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to end winter at an all-time high.

The weekly stock draw widened the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average, leaving both well above 700 billion cubic feet, a huge cushion to meet any spike in demand.

Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range from 56 bcf to 91 bcf versus last year's adjusted drop of 63 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 92 bcf.

Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners to pull nearly 2.1 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand. This season, one of the mildest on record, only 1.34 tcf of storage gas has been burned, a 36 percent drop.

Most analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market.

OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET

Nuclear plant outages were running at about 18,500 megawatts, or 19 percent, on Tuesday, up from 12,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 13,100 MW.

Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand.

And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

But with production still running at or near all-time highs, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.

The EIA on Tuesday slightly raised its estimates for domestic gas production growth in 2012, expecting output this year to be up 2.6 percent from 2011's record levels.

It was the second straight month EIA increased production estimates for this year despite a steep slide in the gas-directed rig count and planned output cuts by several key producers that have been squeezed by low prices.

But traders noted the EIA also called for larger gains in consumption this year, due to increases in both the electricity sector and industrial use.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for an eighth straight week to a 31-month low of 691.

The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output.

Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output.

A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

03/06/12 03/05/12 Henry Hub 2.30 2.31 New York city gate 2.54 2.69 Chicago city gate 2.39 2.41 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.19 2.20 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.32 2.33 Southern California Border 2.41 2.55 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.23 2.27 Waha (West Texas) 2.25 2.26 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.36 2.38 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.35 2.36

