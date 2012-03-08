* Most prices slide nine of past 10 sessions

* Henry Hub flat on the day, still above recent 28-month low

* Gas futures slide further, still above January's 10-yr low

* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. spot natural gas fell at most price points for the ninth time in the past 10 sessions on Thursday, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana left hovering just above a 28-month low hit in January.

Mild late-winter weather has curbed heating loads and left winter inventories swelling at record levels.

Cash prices remained at a discount to gas futures, as the weak fundamentals pressured cash to fall in back in line after having traded at a premium for much of the winter due to unexpected nuclear outages, a steep decline in gas drilling and planned production cuts by several key producers.

Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH was flat on the day at $2.24 per million British thermal units, after sliding 6 cents on Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday.

Late Hub cash deals were also done at a 9-cent discount to the front-month April futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, even with deals done late Wednesday.

In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

The benchmark is also still down nearly $1.30, or 37 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down nearly $2.70, or 55 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year.

Thursday's daily Hub average was still below the March monthly index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.83.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late down about 4 cents at $2.258, after sliding as low as $2.235, a contract low and lowest mark since the 10-year spot low of $2.231 hit in late January.

In major consuming markets, gas for Friday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 was the day's only gainer, rising 1 cent on average to $2.45, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 4 cents lower on the day at $2.28.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen climbing to the mid-60s Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) over the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued Wednesday again called for above or much-above-normal mercury readings for nearly the entire country.

STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell by 80 billion cubic feet to 2.433 trillion cubic feet, below Reuters poll estimates for an 84 bcf drop and the five-year average draw for that week of 92 bcf.

Stocks remain at record highs for this time of year, standing more than 700 bcf, or 40 percent, above both last year and the five-year average level.

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 35 bcf to 72 bcf versus last year's drop of 60 bcf and the five-year average decline of 79 bcf for that week.

With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market.

OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET

Nuclear plant outages were running at about 17,800 megawatts, or 18 percent, on Thursday, up from 13,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 13,800 MW.

The outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand, traders said.

And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal.

But with production still running at or near all-time highs, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for an eighth straight week to a 31-month low of 691.

The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output.

Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output.

A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

03/08/12 03/07/12 Henry Hub 2.24 2.24 New York city gate 2.45 2.44 Chicago city gate 2.28 2.32 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.06 2.12 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.20 2.24 Southern California Border 2.31 2.32 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.19 2.21 Waha (West Texas) 2.18 2.18 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.28 2.29 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.27 2.29

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

