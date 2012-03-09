* Most prices slide 10 of past 11 sessions

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. spot natural gas fell at every price point on Friday, most for the tenth time in the past 11 sessions, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana sliding to its lowest mark in more than two years as mild late-winter weather curbed heating demand.

In addition, winter inventories were swollen at record levels for this time of year, as one of the mildest winters for the U.S. made for lackluster loads.

"My overall view remains biased to the bearish side for natural gas. The surplus is still building in inventory versus both last year and the five-year average and it is going to get harder and harder to work off with only weeks until the start of spring," said Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella.

"For the short to medium-term, I doubt natural gas is going to reverse the downtrend it has been in for an extended period of time," he added.

Weekend gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH slid 3 cents on average to $2.21 per million British thermal units, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

Hub cash gas was flat on Thursday for gas delivered on Friday.

Late Hub cash deals eased slightly to about 10 cents under the front month April futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Thursday at about a 9-cent discount.

The benchmark is also still down more than $1.30, or 37 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down more than $2.70, or 55 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year.

Friday's daily Hub average remained below the March monthly index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.81.

On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late up about 4 cents at $2.311, after sliding Thursday to $2.235, a contract low and lowest mark since the 10-year spot low of $2.231 hit in late January.

In major consuming markets, gas for delivery through Monday on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 9 cents on average to $2.36, also its lowest price since September 2009, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 4 cents lower on the day at $2.24.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen climbing to the mid-60s Fahrenheit by midweek next week, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for nearly the entire country.

STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell by 80 billion cubic feet to 2.433 trillion cubic feet, below Reuters poll estimates for an 84 bcf drop and the five-year average draw for that week of 92 bcf.

Stocks remain at record highs for this time of year, standing more than 700 bcf, or 40 percent, above both last year and the five-year average level.

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 55 bcf to 72 bcf versus last year's drop of 60 bcf and the five-year average decline of 79 bcf for that week.

With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market.

OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET

Nuclear plant outages were running at about 17,400 megawatts, or 17 percent, on Friday, up from 14,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 14,300 MW.

Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand.

And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal.

But with production still running at or near all-time highs, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for nearly the entire country.

Baker Hughes drilling rig data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of 670.

The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output.

Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output.

A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

03/09/12 03/08/12 Henry Hub 2.21 2.24 New York city gate 2.36 2.45 Chicago city gate 2.24 2.28 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.01 2.06 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.14 2.20 Southern California Border 2.22 2.31 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.14 2.19 Waha (West Texas) 2.14 2.18 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.22 2.28 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.21 2.27

