By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. spot natural gas
fell at every price point on Friday, most for the tenth time in
the past 11 sessions, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana
sliding to its lowest mark in more than two years as mild
late-winter weather curbed heating demand.
In addition, winter inventories were swollen at record
levels for this time of year, as one of the mildest winters for
the U.S. made for lackluster loads.
"My overall view remains biased to the bearish side for
natural gas. The surplus is still building in inventory versus
both last year and the five-year average and it is going to get
harder and harder to work off with only weeks until the start of
spring," said Energy Management Institute's Dominick
Chirichella.
"For the short to medium-term, I doubt natural gas is going
to reverse the downtrend it has been in for an extended period
of time," he added.
Weekend gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH
slid 3 cents on average to $2.21 per million British thermal
units, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to
Reuters data.
Hub cash gas was flat on Thursday for gas delivered on
Friday.
Late Hub cash deals eased slightly to about 10 cents under
the front month April futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Thursday at
about a 9-cent discount.
The benchmark is also still down more than $1.30, or 37
percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down more than $2.70,
or 55 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave
in early June.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September
and have not broken above $3 so far this year.
Friday's daily Hub average remained below the March monthly
index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.81.
On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late up about 4
cents at $2.311, after sliding Thursday to $2.235, a contract
low and lowest mark since the 10-year spot low of $2.231 hit in
late January.
In major consuming markets, gas for delivery through Monday
on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6
fell 9 cents on average to $2.36, also its lowest price since
September 2009, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 4 cents lower on
the day at $2.24.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
climbing to the mid-60s Fahrenheit by midweek next week,
according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above or much-above-normal readings
for nearly the entire country.
STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell by 80 billion cubic feet to 2.433 trillion cubic feet,
below Reuters poll estimates for an 84 bcf drop and the
five-year average draw for that week of 92 bcf.
Stocks remain at record highs for this time of year,
standing more than 700 bcf, or 40 percent, above both last year
and the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 55 bcf to 72 bcf versus last year's drop of 60 bcf and the
five-year average decline of 79 bcf for that week.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to
end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 17,400
megawatts, or 17 percent, on Friday, up from 14,300 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 14,300 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.
But with production still running at or near all-time highs,
few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on
Thursday again called for above or much-above-normal readings
for nearly the entire country.
Baker Hughes drilling rig data on Friday showed the
gas-directed rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a
32-month low of 670.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in dry gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
03/09/12 03/08/12
Henry Hub 2.21 2.24
New York city gate 2.36 2.45
Chicago city gate 2.24 2.28
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.01 2.06
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.14 2.20
Southern California Border 2.22 2.31
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.14 2.19
Waha (West Texas) 2.14 2.18
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.22 2.28
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.21 2.27
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)