* Most prices slide 11 of past 12 sessions
* benchmark Henry Hub, NY prices lowest since September 2009
* Gas futures sink further, hover above January's 10-yr low
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, March 12 Most U.S. spot natural
gas prices fell for the 11th time in the past 12 sessions, with
benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana and regional prices in New
York sliding to their lowest marks in more than two years.
Mild weather has curbed any late-winter heating demand and
left inventories swollen, and with little cold or hot weather in
the forecasts, most traders do not expect prices to recover
anytime soon.
Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH slid 4
cents on average to $2.17 per million British thermal units, its
lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters
data.
Hub cash gas fell 3 cents on Friday for gas delivered
through Monday, and is down nearly $1.40, or 39 percent, since
the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
in November, and down $2.75, or 56 percent, from its 2011 high
of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in June.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September
and have not broken above $3 so far this year.
Early Hub cash deals eased slightly to about 12 cents under
the front month April futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Friday at about
a 10-cent discount.
Monday's daily Hub average remained below the March monthly
index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.78.
On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late down 7 cents,
or about 3 percent, at $2.254, after sliding to match a contract
low of $2.235, just above the 10-year spot low of $2.231 hit in
late January.
In major consuming markets, gas for Tuesday delivery on the
Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 slid 7
cents on average to $2.29, also its lowest price since September
2009, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 4 cents lower on the day
at $2.20.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
climbing to the low to mid-70s Fahrenheit by midweek, according
to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Sunday called for above or much-above-normal readings for
about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal
readings only in the West.
STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell by 80 billion cubic feet to 2.433 trillion cubic feet,
still at record highs for this time of year, and more than 700
bcf, or 40 percent, above both last year and the five-year
average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 47 bcf to 66 bcf versus last year's drop of 60 bcf and the
five-year average decline of 79 bcf for that week.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to
end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,600
megawatts, or 20 percent, on Monday, up from 14,500 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 14,700 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.
But with production still running at or near all-time highs,
few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of
670.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in dry gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
03/12/12 03/09/12
Henry Hub 2.17 2.21
New York city gate 2.29 2.36
Chicago city gate 2.20 2.24
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.99 2.01
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.05 2.14
Southern California Border 2.23 2.22
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.12 2.14
Waha (West Texas) 2.09 2.14
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.18 2.22
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.18 2.21
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)