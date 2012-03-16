* Rig count drops again to a 10-yr low
* NYMEX gas prices slightly higher
* EIA expected to report storage injection next report
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. spot natural gas
prices at the benchmark Henry Hub and in New York were lower for
the fifth day in a row on Friday as mild weather kept prices in
check.
Across the nation, cash prices for gas to be delivered on
Monday fluctuated in a narrow range as mild temperatures were
forecast and demand in many cities across the U.S remained
tepid.
More than 1,200 record high temperatures have been set over
the last week in the United States, AccuWeather.com said.
Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH fell
another 6 cents on Friday to an average $2.01 per million
British thermal units, its lowest price since September 2009
when it dropped below $2.
Hub cash gas also fell 6 cents on Thursday for gas delivered
on Friday, and is now down $2.91, close to 60 percent, from its
2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heat wave in June.
Late Hub cash deals eased to about 22 cents under the
front-month April futures contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, 2 cents further down from deals done late
Thursday at about a 20-cent discount.
Friday's daily Hub average remained below the March monthly
index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.90.
On NYMEX, the front-month natural gas contract was
trading 3.6 cents higher on Friday afternoon at $2.315 on some
technical short-covering ahead of the weekend.
In major consuming markets, gas for Monday delivery on the
Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 3
cents on average to $2.12, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was up a
penny at $2.10.
The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on
Thursday again called for above or much-above-normal readings
for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal
readings only in the West.
STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Thursday's gas storage report from the EIA showed total
domestic inventories fell to 2.369 trillion cubic feet, still at
record highs for this time of year, and more than 800 bcf, or 52
percent, above the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 7 bcf to 16 bcf.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to
end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,579
megawatts, or 19 percent, on Friday up from 14,941 MW out a year
ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,566 MW.
The outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand,
traders said.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.
But with production still running at or near all-time highs,
few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Baker Hughes drilling rig data on Friday showed the
gas-directed rig count fell to a 10-year low of 663.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in dry gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
03/16/12 03/15/12
Henry Hub 2.01 2.07
New York city gate 2.12 2.15
Chicago city gate 2.10 2.09
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.90 1.87
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.92 1.92
Southern California Border 2.13 2.21
Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.97 1.98
Waha (West Texas) 1.91 1.97
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.02 2.00
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.01 2.02
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
