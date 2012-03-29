* EIA reports larger than expected storage injection
* Prices slide to new 10-year low
* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig count on Friday
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. spot natural gas prices
reversed course and traded higher at most price points on
Thursday, though prices at major hubs were mostly flat or lower.
Weather is forecast to be mild in most U.S. cities but some
chilly conditions in the northern tier of the United States and
heat in the south coupled with higher nuclear power outages
year-on-year were sparking some demand.
Gas for the two-day delivery period of Friday and Saturday
as the month ends at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, the benchmark supply
point in Louisiana, slipped 3 cents to $2.02 per million British
thermal units.
Early morning differentials to futures weakened sharply to
25 cents from 12 cents under on Wednesday, in part reflecting
the roll over of the new May contract after April settled on
Wednesday at a 9-cent discount to May.
The daily Hub average is below the March monthly index of
$2.42 and well under the year-ago price of $4.35 and the $3.83
mean on about the same day in 2010.
In major consumer markets, prices for gas for March 30-31
delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate
NG-NYCZ6 were flat to Wednesday at $2.21 on the mild
temperature outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 2 cents higher at
$2.07.
RECORD INVENTORIES
The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday
showed that gas inventories had climbed by 57 billion cubic feet
to 2.437 trillion cubic feet, further increasing the record
amount of gas in storage.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Inventories are poised to beat the previous March 31 record
of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices
even lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then
pressure prices again late in the April-through-October
stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and
force more gas into a well-supplied market.
Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were trading at fresh 10-year lows on
Thursday, dropping to trade at a low of $2.132 per million
British thermal units as of 2:24 p.m. EDT (1824 GMT).
PRODUCTION ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS
High gas production, primarily from shale, has been putting
pressure on gas prices for more than a year.
The EIA on Thursday reported that January gross natural gas
production in the lower 48 states rose 0.5 percent from December
to a record 72.85 billion cubic feet per day.
In late February, the agency reported a slight drop for
December, the first measurable decline since well freeze-offs
curbed output in January and February 2011.
Gas prices failed to garner support last week from Baker
Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th
straight week to 652, its lowest since May 2002, when 640 rigs
were operating.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to
drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting
the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays
still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in pure dry gas output.
Most analysts expect no major slowdown in gas output until
later this year.
OTHER MARKET DRIVERS
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, mostly to average above
normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs at times at or
near 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
In the U.S. on Thursday there were 20,927 megawatts, or 21
percent, of nuclear power plant capacity offline, compared with
18 percent a year ago and 19 percent for the five-year average.
Natural gas can be used to replace lost nuclear power.
It takes about 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day
to generate about 1,000 MW of electricity. One billion cubic
feet of gas could generate about 5,000 MW of electricity.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
03/29/12 03/28/12
Henry Hub 2.02 2.05
New York city gate 2.21 2.21
Chicago city gate 2.07 2.05
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.85 1.85
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.91 1.93
Southern California Border 2.32 2.32
Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.95 1.95
Waha (West Texas) 1.91 1.91
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.08 2.08
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.06 2.05
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)