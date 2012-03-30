* Bearish storage, production data on Thursday weighs on prices

* Moderate forecasts also pressure prices

* Hub discount relative to futures firms slightly

* Coming up: CFTC trade data on Friday

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. spot Henry Hub natural gas prices fell on Friday for the fifth time in six sessions, with record high production and inventories and fairly mild spring weather driving the benchmark price point to its lowest since September 2009.

Gas for delivery on Sunday and Monday at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, slipped 2 cents to a 31-month low of $2.00 per million British thermal units, eclipsing the recent low of $2.01 hit in mid-March.

Late morning differentials to futures firmed slightly but the early April discount was still relatively steep at 21 cents under NYMEX versus 25 cents under early on Thursday.

After trading at a premium to NYMEX for most of the winter, record mild temperatures in March helped drive the Hub to a discount this month and pressured the benchmark price point down 18 percent this month.

The daily Hub average is below the March monthly index of $2.42 and well under the year-ago price of $4.25 and the $3.79 mean on about the same day in 2010.

In major consumer markets, prices for April 1-2 gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 were down 5 cents to $2.16 on the mild early-week outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 8 cents lower at $1.99.

Extended forecasts have turned a bit cooler, but traders said readings will not likely be cool enough to generate much load, noting temperature averages were steadily rising now.

"While the net (6-10 day) pattern is still more warm than cold, it includes an increase in cool variability compared to the past several weeks," MDA EarthSat said in a report.

The private forecaster noted that the focus of the cooler weather was along the East Coast and not the Midwest, which was still seen as above normal.

PRODUCTION, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS

Despite declines in gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers like Chesapeake, high gas production, primarily from shale, has helped pressure gas prices this year.

Gas prices on Friday reacted very little to Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count rose by six to 658 after hitting a 10-year low of 652 last week. It was the first gain in the count in 12 weeks.

The relatively steady drop in dry gas drilling - the gas rig count is still down nearly 30 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October, has stirred expectations that low gas prices would finally force producers to curb dry gas output and tighten supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale.

U.S. Energy Information Administration production data on Thursday offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record high of 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.

The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in January and February 2011, had raised expectations that producers might finally be curtailing output.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

INVENTORY WORRIES

Energy Information Administration data on Thursday also showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 bcf to 2.437 trillion cubic feet.

The build, the second in 2012 and the largest ever for March, drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year and sharply widened the already-huge surpluses to year-ago and the five-year average.

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs.

Builds this year have started about two weeks earlier than usual, and storage is set to finish the month near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent above normal and easily above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 8 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.

The inventory surplus provides a hefty cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds.

In late New York Mercantile Exchange trade, the front-month gas futures contract was up 0.2 cent at $2.151 per mmBtu after sinking overnight to a new 10-year low of $2.113.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

03/30/12 03/29/12 Henry Hub 2.00 2.02 New York city gate 2.16 2.21 Chicago city gate 1.99 2.07 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.80 1.85 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.86 1.91 Southern California Border 2.12 2.15 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.92 1.99 Waha (West Texas) 1.91 1.94 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.04 2.08 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 1.98 2.06

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

